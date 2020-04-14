Forbes Names Jules Maltz to the Midas List of Best 100 Venture Capitalists

IVP, a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased to announce that General Partner Jules Maltz has been named to the prestigious Forbes Midas List of 100 Best Venture Capitalists. The Midas List identifies the venture capitalists who are generating exceptional returns for their investors while helping create the most impactful and valuable companies. Mr. Maltz is on the Midas List for the third consecutive time and he is ranked #75 on the list this year.

IVP is one of the top performing firms in the venture capital industry with a 39-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP is currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in committed capital. The firm is committed to its focused strategy of investing in rapidly-growing technology companies and partnering closely with exceptional management teams.

About Jules Maltz

Mr. Maltz joined IVP in August 2008 and has over 15 years of venture capital and startup experience. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 100 venture capitalists in the world by his inclusion in the 2020, 2019, and 2018 Midas Lists. He was also included in the GrowthCap Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors List in 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, and 2014. Jules led IVP's investments in Buddy Media, Checkr, Dropbox, Eightfold, G2, Grammarly, Hims & Hers, Indiegogo, MuleSoft, NerdWallet, Nextdoor, Oportun, RetailMeNot, Slack, SteelBrick, Tala, TransferWise, TuneIn, Zendesk, and Zenefits, and was actively involved in sourcing investments in Marketo, Spiceworks, Twitter, and Yext. Jules started his venture capital career at 3i. Jules also worked in business development for AdMob. Earlier in his career, Jules was in technology investment banking with Robertson Stephens and Bank of America Securities. Jules has an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was a Siebel Scholar and an Arjay Miller Scholar. He also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

About IVP

With $7 billion of committed capital, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies with 114 IPOs. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 39-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as AppDynamics (CSCO), Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), Datalogix (ORCL), Dropbox (DBX), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, Hims & Hers, HomeAway (AWAY), The Honest Company, Kayak (BKNG), Klarna, LegalZoom, Looker (GOOGL), Lulus, Marketo (MKTO), Mindbody (Vista), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Personal Capital, Rubrik, Slack (WORK), Snap (SNAP), Supercell (Softbank), Tanium, TransferWise, Twitter (TWTR), UiPath, Yext (YEXT), ZenDesk (ZEN), ZipRecruiter, and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.

