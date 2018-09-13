Log in
Forbes Names LightStep a Rising Star as Part of Its Annual Cloud 100 List

09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightStep, the leading provider of application performance management for organizations adopting microservices, today announced that it was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The 20 Rising Stars represent high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks: https://www.forbes.com/cloud100/.

The list was published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures:

  • “This year’s list of 20 Rising Stars represent some of the brightest minds in the trillion-dollar software industry,” said Byron Deeter, top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We have already seen nine past Rising Stars winners go on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100, and it is likely that the next wave of great cloud companies will come from this list. Each of the 2018 Rising Stars deserves to be recognized for their innovation and bright futures.”
  • “The 20 Rising Stars list includes cloud companies that are developing cutting-edge technology,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We see great potential for these companies in the future on the top 100 list and are excited to watch them as they innovate industries around the world.”

LightStep formally launched last year to address challenges faced by enterprises building and operating complex software at scale. The growing adoption of microservices has accelerated software development but brings greater operational complexity and a dramatic increase in the volume of diagnostic data, making performance management a challenge. The existing application performance management (APM) solutions designed for monolithic applications fail to handle the scale or complexity of modern architectures. They cannot provide accurate insights in real-time since ordinary transactions involve dozens to thousands of distinct services.

LightStep [x]PM delivers precise and robust measurements of performance issues, in real-time, and provides clear explanations that enable engineers to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR). Its unique, decentralized architecture continuously analyzes 100% of transactions across all services, at scale, in production. Performance can be measured flexibly along any dimension such as specific services, software versions, or customer segments. It explains both normal and anomalous behavior through the use of comprehensive distributed transaction traces and supports real-time monitoring and alerting, integrated with both time-series data and representative transaction traces.

Customers see reduced MTTR, improved development efficiency and more effective root cause analysis. Twilio was able to reduce MTTR by 92% and achieved a 70% reduction in latency. DigitalOcean saved 1,000 developer hours per month, and Lyft analyzes more than 100 billion microservices calls a day using LightStep [x]PM. Additional customers include Indeed, Yext, GitHub, Airtable, Grab, InVision, Ola, Medium, Segment, Sift Science, BigCommerce, Under Armour, Zalando and many others.

“We at LightStep are honored to be recognized by Forbes as a Rising Star. The more we talk with engineering organizations who are adopting microservices at scale, the more we validate our central hypothesis as a company: that our industry needs a new breed of solutions to restore confidence in the entire software development lifecycle. Nothing inspires us more than seeing LightStep [x]PM do exactly that for our industry’s most powerful – and complex – software applications, and we are as excited as anyone about the growth we anticipate for our business and the value we can deliver in tomorrow’s software landscape,” said Ben Sigelman, co-founder and CEO at LightStep.

Sigelman is an expert in performance analysis and debugging in large software systems. He designed and deployed global-scale monitoring technologies at Google, including Dapper, an always-on distributed tracing system that analyzes more than 2 billion transactions per second. He is also the co-creator of the OpenTracing standard, part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Additional Resources

About LightStep
LightStep's mission is to deliver insights that put organizations back in control of their complex software applications. Its first product, LightStep [x]PM, is reinventing application performance management. It provides an accurate, detailed snapshot of the entire software system at any point in time, enabling organizations to identify bottlenecks and resolve incidents rapidly. LightStep is backed by Redpoint and Sequoia and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://lightstep.com or follow at @LightStepHQ.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

lightstep-logo-hires.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
