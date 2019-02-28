Forbes Names Pete Ledebuhr Top Wealth Advisor in Illinois

Peter E. Ledebuhr, CFP® of Ledebuhr Wealth Management was recently ranked No. 49 in Illinois in the annual Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the annual list highlights over 2,000 of the nation’s top-performing advisors, nominated by their firms and then evaluated based on a qualitative algorithm and quantitative criteria administered by SHOOK Research. The criteria include interviews, industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client retention*.

“I congratulate Pete on behalf of LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “This recognition reflects his commitment to providing objective financial advice that is uniquely geared toward his clients’ needs. His success is a great service to the financial advice industry and the value of independent advice. LPL is proud to support Pete and we thank him for the work he does to enrich the financial lives of his clients.”

Pete Ledebuhr is based in Naperville, Illinois and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, donor-advised funds, and more.

Ledebuhr is an LPL Financial advisor. LPL is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.

About Ledebuhr Wealth Management

Ledebuhr Wealth Management is a comprehensive wealth management firm, which provides holistic, behavioral-focused financial planning and asset management. The firm manages assets primarily for individuals, families, trusts and small businesses. For more information, visit www.lwmgt.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

