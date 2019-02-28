Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forbes Names Pete Ledebuhr Top Wealth Advisor in Illinois

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:45pm EST

Peter E. Ledebuhr, CFP® of Ledebuhr Wealth Management was recently ranked No. 49 in Illinois in the annual Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the annual list highlights over 2,000 of the nation’s top-performing advisors, nominated by their firms and then evaluated based on a qualitative algorithm and quantitative criteria administered by SHOOK Research. The criteria include interviews, industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client retention*.

“I congratulate Pete on behalf of LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “This recognition reflects his commitment to providing objective financial advice that is uniquely geared toward his clients’ needs. His success is a great service to the financial advice industry and the value of independent advice. LPL is proud to support Pete and we thank him for the work he does to enrich the financial lives of his clients.”

Pete Ledebuhr is based in Naperville, Illinois and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, donor-advised funds, and more.

Ledebuhr is an LPL Financial advisor. LPL is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.

About Ledebuhr Wealth Management

Ledebuhr Wealth Management is a comprehensive wealth management firm, which provides holistic, behavioral-focused financial planning and asset management. The firm manages assets primarily for individuals, families, trusts and small businesses. For more information, visit www.lwmgt.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

* The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research are all separate entities.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2018

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA / SIPC


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pGENKYOTEX : Announces 2018 Annual Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BU
02:03pBarrick Joins in Mourning the Passing of Board Member María Ignacia Benítez
GL
02:01pWINMARK : Announces Self-Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 150,000 Shares
PU
02:01pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Company Profile for Headway
BU
02:01pJupiter Announces Extension of Open Season for Crude Oil Pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Port of Brownsville
BU
02:01pDr. Jonathan Rich Appointed as Lumileds Chief Executive Officer
BU
02:01pK12 : South Carolina Virtual Charter School Opens Enrollments for 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pK12 : Insight School of Indiana Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pCARGOJET : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.4%
AQ
02:01pAT&T : TitleJohn Stephens, AT&T Chief Financial Officer, Provides an Update at Morgan Stanley Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.