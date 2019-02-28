Forbes Names Pete Ledebuhr Top Wealth Advisor in Illinois

Peter E. Ledebuhr, CFP® of Ledebuhr
Wealth Management was recently ranked No. 49 in Illinois in the
annual Best-In-State
Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.
According to Forbes, the annual list highlights over 2,000 of the
nation’s top-performing advisors, nominated by their firms and then
evaluated based on a qualitative algorithm and quantitative criteria
administered by SHOOK Research. The criteria include interviews,
industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client
retention*.
“I congratulate Pete on behalf of LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL
managing director and divisional president, National Sales and
Consulting. “This recognition reflects his commitment to
providing objective financial advice that is uniquely geared toward his
clients’ needs. His success is a great service to the financial
advice industry and the value of independent advice. LPL is proud to
support Pete and we thank him for the work he does
to enrich the financial lives of his clients.”
Pete Ledebuhr is based in Naperville, Illinois and provides a full range
of financial services, including retirement and financial planning,
individual money management, donor-advised funds, and more.
Ledebuhr is an LPL Financial advisor. LPL is the nation’s largest
independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice
market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors
in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.
About Ledebuhr Wealth Management
Ledebuhr Wealth Management is a comprehensive wealth management firm,
which provides holistic, behavioral-focused financial planning and asset
management. The firm manages assets primarily for individuals, families,
trusts and small businesses. For more information, visit www.lwmgt.com.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the
nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent
financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the
technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice
management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL
enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American
families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial
planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com
* The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by
SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence
meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention,
industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and
quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue
generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due
to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes
nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.
LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research are all separate
entities.
**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June
1996-2018
Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA / SIPC
