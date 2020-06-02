Forbes Ranks Boyden in Top 10 of Executive Search for Fourth Consecutive Year

Influential business publication ranks Boyden among best of 200 firms in its 2020 list

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced that for the fourth consecutive year, the firm has been ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2020. A total of 200 firms are ranked and this is the fourth year that Forbes has published the list.

Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list were selected on the basis of results from an extensive independent peer review survey, conducted and tabulated by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. To determine the rankings, Statista surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. More than 17,000 nominations were collected.

“It is an honor to be continually recognized as a leader in our industry,” said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “As an organization, Boyden works very hard to maintain the highest level of professional standards in executive search, all the while evolving our services to address the needs of clients and the marketplace going forward.”

Amid industry transformation, Boyden continues to expand worldwide, most recently announcing a significant expansion in Asia Pacific, additional EMEA expansions, and boosting sector expertise across key markets, including San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Last month the firm released the results of a global post-crisis survey, with contribution from Boyden partners across multiple sectors, functions, and geographies.

The top 10 Forbes list also includes Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles, Spencer Stuart, Russell Reynolds and Egon Zehnder.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005285/en/