Forbes Ranks Boyden in Top 10 of Executive Search for Third Consecutive Year

Leading business publication ranks Boyden among best of 200 firms in its 2019 list

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced that for the third consecutive year, the firm has been ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2019, the third year that Forbes has published the list. A total of 200 firms are ranked.

Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list were selected on the basis of results from an extensive independent peer review survey, conducted and tabulated by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. To determine the rankings, Statista surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years.

“Boyden’s high ranking on Forbes’ list is a testament to our client-centric strategy and commitment to quality,” said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “We congratulate our partners and professionals for their dedication in delivering world-class, customized leadership and talent solutions in the Americas and across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.”

The top 10 list also includes Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles, Spencer Stuart, Russell Reynolds and Egon Zehnder.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, please visit www.boyden.com.

