Forbes Ranks Boyden in Top 10 of Executive Search for Third Consecutive Year

Boyden,
a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced that
for the third consecutive year, the firm has been ranked in the top 10
on Forbes’ America's
Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2019, the third year that Forbes
has published the list. A total of 200 firms are ranked.
Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list were
selected on the basis of results from an extensive independent peer
review survey, conducted and tabulated by Forbes in collaboration
with analytics firm Statista. To determine the rankings, Statista
surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources
managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three
years.
“Boyden’s high ranking on Forbes’ list is a testament to our
client-centric strategy and commitment to quality,” said Trina
Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “We congratulate our partners and
professionals for their dedication in delivering world-class, customized
leadership and talent solutions in the Americas and across EMEA and
Asia-Pacific.”
The top 10 list also includes Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles, Spencer
Stuart, Russell Reynolds and Egon Zehnder.
About Boyden
Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than
65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve
client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies
with great leaders through executive search, interim management and
leadership consulting solutions. For further information, please visit www.boyden.com.
