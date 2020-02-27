Forbes : Reveals Results of Second Under 30 Voter Survey with Zogby Strategies

Young voters’ comfort with socialism is helping sustain Senator Sanders’ lead among Democratic Presidential Candidates, according to the Forbes Under 30 Voter Survey, powered by Zogby Strategies.

Forbes Chief Content Officer, Randall Lane, writes:

“Sanders is the top choice of 38%, up from 32% a month ago—despite renewed attention on his perplexing affinity for 1980s communist regimes, Soviet infrastructure and a term that helped repress and impoverish tens of millions of people during the Cold War,” Lane writes in his recent post about the second installment of the Forbes Under 30 Voter survey, that was released this morning.

“But the numbers also reinforce a significant shift among younger Millennials and an emergent Gen Z—now a majority view among Democrats in this demographic—that Sanders has fueled and harnessed: comfort with the term “socialism,” as well as healthy skepticism about modern capitalism.”

The largest polling project among young voters, the survey in partnership with John Zogby Strategies shows Sanders as the strong favorite, with 38% support, up from 32% a month ago and nearly double second place candidate Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who registers at 16%. Former Vice President Joe Biden falls to third with 13% of voters. Senator Elizabeth Warren remains at 9%. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a millennial who enjoys strong support among the broader population of registered voters, receives 7% support, which, while low, is an increase from last month’s poll where he had only 3%.

Forbes Assistant Editor, Marley Coyne, published a companion piece that goes deeper into the numbers Exclusive Poll: Sanders Still Leads The Pack, Bloomberg Gains Momentum And Biden Stalls Among America’s Young Voters

The Forbes Under 30 Voter Survey, powered by Zogby polled 1,005 American likely voters age 18-29 – including 619 likely Democratic or caucus voters conducted on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

About John Zogby Strategies

John Zogby Strategies, the premiere polling and data analytics firm, has for four decades worked with governments – both big and small – Fortune 10 and Fortune 500 companies, startups, small non-profits and the United Nations, political candidates from the local sheriff to the presidency of the United States, and has polled in over 80 countries, led by pollster, author, and trend-spotter John Zogby, founder of the firm, and joined by his sons Benjamin and Jeremy.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005820/en/