Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forbes : Reveals Results of Second Under 30 Voter Survey with Zogby Strategies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:48pm EST

Young voters’ comfort with socialism is helping sustain Senator Sanders’ lead among Democratic Presidential Candidates, according to the Forbes Under 30 Voter Survey, powered by Zogby Strategies.

Forbes Chief Content Officer, Randall Lane, writes:

“Sanders is the top choice of 38%, up from 32% a month ago—despite renewed attention on his perplexing affinity for 1980s communist regimes, Soviet infrastructure and a term that helped repress and impoverish tens of millions of people during the Cold War,” Lane writes in his recent post about the second installment of the Forbes Under 30 Voter survey, that was released this morning.

“But the numbers also reinforce a significant shift among younger Millennials and an emergent Gen Z—now a majority view among Democrats in this demographic—that Sanders has fueled and harnessed: comfort with the term “socialism,” as well as healthy skepticism about modern capitalism.”

The largest polling project among young voters, the survey in partnership with John Zogby Strategies shows Sanders as the strong favorite, with 38% support, up from 32% a month ago and nearly double second place candidate Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who registers at 16%. Former Vice President Joe Biden falls to third with 13% of voters. Senator Elizabeth Warren remains at 9%. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a millennial who enjoys strong support among the broader population of registered voters, receives 7% support, which, while low, is an increase from last month’s poll where he had only 3%.

Forbes Assistant Editor, Marley Coyne, published a companion piece that goes deeper into the numbers Exclusive Poll: Sanders Still Leads The Pack, Bloomberg Gains Momentum And Biden Stalls Among America’s Young Voters

The Forbes Under 30 Voter Survey, powered by Zogby polled 1,005 American likely voters age 18-29 – including 619 likely Democratic or caucus voters conducted on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

About John Zogby Strategies

John Zogby Strategies, the premiere polling and data analytics firm, has for four decades worked with governments – both big and small – Fortune 10 and Fortune 500 companies, startups, small non-profits and the United Nations, political candidates from the local sheriff to the presidency of the United States, and has polled in over 80 countries, led by pollster, author, and trend-spotter John Zogby, founder of the firm, and joined by his sons Benjamin and Jeremy.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : METRO Houston, Texas intends to award an order of well over USD 30 million to init
EQ
01:05pinvitation Annual Results 2019 Media Conference
TE
01:04pThanks To Captain Morgan, 'Morgans' Can Score Free Tickets To Los Angeles Football Club's Match This Weekend
PR
01:03pPETROLIA : Preliminary - non-audited 2019
AQ
01:03pMIDDLESEX WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Norfolk
AQ
01:02pISIGN MEDIA : Receives Additional 300 Unit Release from Hi-Tek Media's Original Purchase Order for 1,000 Units for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
01:01pEIMSKIP : Results for the year 2019
PU
01:01pWIENER BÖRSE : CA Immo sues Republic of Austria and Province of Carinthia for damages
PU
01:01pDDM : Debt buys out majority share co-investor in Hungary
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields at record low
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group