Forbes Travel Guide : Appoints Stuart Greif as Head of Innovation and Strategy

Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel, announced today the hire of Stuart Greif. Stuart will focus on innovation and strategy for the rapidly growing company, which currently evaluates, verifies, and supports service excellence and exceptional guest experiences with luxury hospitality organizations in 73 countries. Stuart brings over 20 years of experience, focused at the intersection of hospitality, customer experience, and technology.

Stuart led J.D. Power's Global Hospitality and Travel group, partnering with many of the world's leading luxury brands. He also led strategy globally for J.D. Power, developing new offerings that enabled companies to elevate their service delivery and customer experience. Stuart brings a strong digital background to Forbes Travel Guide, having served as Microsoft's Senior Executive for Hospitality and Travel, leading innovative solutions for the travel industry. Stuart started his career in consulting at Accenture.

“Stuart's unique talents and background combining strategy, innovation, and digital in roles and businesses similar to Forbes Travel Guide, made him the perfect fit for this role,” said Jeff Arnold, Chairman of the Forbes Travel Guide Board of Directors. “His thought leadership will continue to accelerate the pace of innovation at Forbes Travel Guide.

Stuart will work in partnership with our CEO, Filip Boyen, and the FTG team, collectively continuing our track record of significant global growth while remaining true to our commitment of unbiased excellence at this dynamic time of globalization in the luxury market.”

"Our industry and guests raise critical needs that they ask us to help them solve, many of which go beyond our current core services. As the global authority on luxury travel, we've expanded rapidly across 73 countries to meet these needs. The addition of Stuart will enhance the development and pace of new products and services to serve broader needs, while we continue to deliver the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas for the industry and our guests," said Filip Boyen.

ABOUT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company’s annual Star Ratings, reviews, and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

