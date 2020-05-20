Log in
Forbes Ventures Plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

05/20/2020 | 02:02am EDT

20 May 2020

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Riordan has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Bill has over 30 years’ experience of advising SME clients in the North West of the UK and for the last 20 years he has focused on all aspects of litigation funding and After the Event insurance. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Bill worked in accountancy, taxation and Investment Banking in Dublin, before moving to the UK.

Forbes believes that Bill’s extensive knowledge of litigation funding and insurance will be of significant benefit to the Company as it implements its strategy focused on the securitisation of litigation funding and other assets.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding William Riordan (aged 67) that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Growth Market – Rules for Issuers.

Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorship/Partnerships
Airfibre Ltd
DCAL Medical Agency Limited
Populous Software Ltd

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2020
