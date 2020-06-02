Log in
Forbes Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM

06/02/2020

2 June 2020

FORBES VENTURES

(“Forbes” or the “Company”)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Forbes announces that Notice convening an annual general meeting of the Company, to be held at 9 a.m. on 25 June 2020 at The Lakehouse, Lakeside, Cheadle Royal Business Park, Cheadle SK8 3AX, was posted to shareholders in the Company on 1 June 2020.

A copy of the Notice is available on the Company’s website at www.forbesventures.co.uk.  

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930

Important Information

The Company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, including UK Government guidance and will continue to do so in the lead up to the AGM.  The health of our shareholders, employees and stakeholders remains extremely important to us and accordingly, the Board has taken into consideration the measures that have been recommended by the UK Government. Should these measures remain in place up to the AGM, shareholders, advisers and other guests will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person and anyone seeking to attend the meeting will be refused entry. As such, shareholders should note they are not entitled to attend the AGM in person unless notified otherwise via the Company's website at www.Forbesventures.co.uk.

Shareholders are requested to therefore submit their votes, in respect of the business to be discussed, via proxy as early as possible. Shareholders should appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy. If a shareholder appoints someone else as their proxy, that proxy will not be able to attend the meeting in person or cast the shareholder's vote.

The business at the AGM will be curtailed to the formal business section only, with no wider presentations on business performance or Questions and Answers. If any shareholder has a question they would like to pose to the Board, this should be submitted to the Chair via Peter.Moss@Forbesventures.co.uk.

In the event that further disruption to the 2020 AGM becomes unavoidable, we will announce any changes to the meeting (such as timing or venue) as soon as practicably possible through the Company's website.


Latest news "Companies"
