Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

25 June 2020
FORBES VENTURES
(“Forbes” or the “Company”)
Result of Annual General Meeting
Forbes announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
