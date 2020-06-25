Log in
Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

06/25/2020

25 June 2020

FORBES VENTURES

(“Forbes” or the “Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

Forbes announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930

© PRNewswire 2020
