Forbes names CLEAResult one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers

04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency and demand response programs for utilities, has been named one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers of 2019 by Forbes, which recognized a total of 500 companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. Survey participants were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

America’s Best Employers were selected based on an independent survey where more than 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions about their employer. The survey took place between September 17, 2018 – October 05, 2018.

With more than 60 offices across the U.S. and Canada, CLEAResult greatly values its employees and their exceptional abilities to help change the way people use energy. In order to best serve its utility clients, businesses and residential customers, the company strives to offer a diverse and inclusive environment and competitive benefits for employees.

“At this transformational time in the energy and utilities industry, our employees are our greatest asset,” said Scott Boose, CEO of CLEAResult. “We’re proud to provide a workplace that people want to come to every day, that encourages innovation and fosters collaboration so that our employees are not only empowered, but also have the tools and resources to bring the best customer experiences and energy solutions to our utility clients and their customers.”  

CLEAResult joined TPG and The Rise Fund portfolio in 2018. The Rise Fund is the largest global fund committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns.

“Since joining The Rise Fund family of companies, the impacts of our mission-driven organization resound even more clearly for our passionate employees,” said Boose. “Their investment in CLEAResult is evidence that our team members are changing the world through the work we do every day.”

Details about Forbes Best Employers and the list of Finalists in all categories are available online. The award is presented by Forbes, a global media, branding and technology company, and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

Alison Smith
CLEAResult 
512-770-8031
Alison.Smith@edelman.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
