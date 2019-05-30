Forbidden Forest : Blockchain Press Conference Was Held at Silicon Valley

On May 30th evening, Forbidden Forest held the press
conference in the heart of the Silicon Valley to spruce up their
branding effort. Forbidden Forest, an open-source community-driven
blockchain project which has been designed to simplify daily privacy
payments, will be introduced to the world through a press conference at
Silicon Valley. The press conference, which is scheduled to be held at
the Shenzhen Building in Santa Clara, will be spearheaded by Manjunath
Vasistha, the director of data science and engineering of Tech in
Motion, a Silicon Valley company which aims to help local tech pros
meet, connect and collaborate.
Forbidden Forest comes integrated with highly private and completely
open stable value-preserving cryptology currency. Recently, the New
York-based company released a whitepaper, explaining the specifics of
the community-driven blockchain project they have undertaken. According
to the whitepaper published by Forbidden Forest, it’s a completely
decentralized blockchain project which follows the MimbleWimble protocol
in order to ensure efficient and anonymous transactions. Also, the
blockchain project follows DAG architecture, along with in-built
lighting network protocol.
One of the developers who was closely associated with the project from
day one said, “The total amount of forest is fixed and adjusted only
once a year, and the excavation is completed in about 60 years. The
difficulty that the miners might face is then dynamically adjusted. It’s
an egalitarian and computer-friendly algorithm which we have
successfully created.” The developer also informed that the mining
algorithm can be semi-annually bifurcated and upgraded for resistance
ASIC mining.
“We offer Wallet-as-a-Service or WaaS in the form of a fully
customizable and white-labeled wallet which is compatible with all the
major cryptocurrencies. In addition to that, it is also possible for our
clients to do KYC/AML, MFA and affiliations tracking using the
configurable components. We aim to assist our clients in gaining the
much-needed competitive edge by cost reduction and infrastructure
augmentation with the help of latest blockchain technologies”, added the
developer.
According to the developer, the Forbidden Forest system is divided into
Network layer, Data layer, Consensus layer, Protocol layer, as well as
Application layer.
About the Company
Forbidden Forest is a decentralized blockchain system for daily privacy
payments.
To know more about the company, visit https://www.theforbiddenforest.org/
To know more about the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-fair-in-motion-tickets-60837057276?from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0
