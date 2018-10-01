Forbion : Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Life Sciences VC Fund at EUR 360 million

Forbion, a leading European life science venture capital firm, has today
announced the final close of its new flagship fund, Forbion IV. The
oversubscribed fund closed at EUR 360 million in capital commitments,
significantly above its original target of EUR 250 million.
Forbion IV, like its predecessor fund, Forbion III, will primarily focus
on opportunities in the EU including the UK, with the remainder of the
fund targeting opportunities mainly in North America.
Forbion’s fourth fund will focus on biopharma investments, building on
its track record of creating high-return, high-impact businesses, built
around exciting new science, proven management teams or assets sourced
from the pharmaceutical industry.
Forbion IV will target substantial initial stakes, looking to take lead
positions and work alongside entrepreneurial management teams to deliver
exceptional financial and societal returns. Forbion has already had
considerable success with this strategy via its first three funds, with
the EUR 183 million Forbion III already delivering 4 exits including the
sale of Rigontec to MSD and the highly successful IPO of Replimune on
NASDAQ in July 2018.
The fund, managed by one of Europe’s most experienced, specialised life
sciences investment teams, will build a portfolio of approximately
fifteen companies, of which five will be new companies (co)founded by
Forbion, so-called “build” opportunities, and ten will be existing,
“growth” companies.
Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner and co-founder of Forbion,
commented:
“The successful final close for our fourth fund at EUR360m, effectively
doubling the size of our third fund, unlocks the potential for higher
deal sizes for Forbion IV, giving us the flexibility to choose between
stand-alone and syndicated investments.
“We are seeing clear opportunities for superior returns in European
development-stage life sciences companies, a non-cyclical sector marked
by an undersupply of investment capital.
“Forbion IV attracted both new and existing blue-chip investors. New
investors include UK based Pantheon, Dutch institutions ASR Insurances
and the TNO Pension Fund, Nordic investors Formuesforvaltning and KLP,
and some undisclosed North American institutional investors. Existing
LPs European Investment Fund and development bank KfW also returned in
the new fund. We look forward to working alongside all our Fund IV
investors at what is an exceptionally exciting time for our business.”
Robbert van de Griendt, General Partner and Head of Investor
Relations and Impact at Forbion, commented:
“The successful fund-raise for Forbion IV is testament to the investor
appetite for our specialist investment strategy and to our team’s
unrivalled experience and long standing track record in European life
sciences investing.
“We’re delighted to welcome back returning LPs and extend a warm welcome
to new investors in Forbion IV. We are actively working on a number of
Fund IV investments and look forward to putting capital to work across
an exciting pipeline”
ENDS
About Forbion
Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices
in The Netherlands and Germany. Forbion invests in life sciences
companies that are active in the (bio-)pharmaceutical space. Forbion’s
investment team has built an impressive performance track record since
the late nineties with successful investments in over 50 companies.
Forbion manages well over EUR 1 billion across ten funds. Forbion is a
signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.
Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will
positively affect health and well-being of patients. Its investors
include the EIF, through its European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA and
Dutch Venture Initiative (DVI) facilities and the KFW through the ERP –
Venture Capital Fondsfinanzierung facility. Forbion operates a joint
venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early stage funds focused on
Benelux and Germany. www.forbion.com
