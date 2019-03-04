Forbius : Announces the First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1b Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Trial of AVID200, a Novel TGF-beta 1 & 3 Inhibitor

Forbius, a clinical-stage company that develops biologics for the
treatment of fibrosis and cancer, announced today that the first patient
has been dosed in a diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (SSc) Phase 1b
trial with AVID200, a rationally designed and highly potent inhibitor of
TGF-beta 1 & 3.
“The basic defect in SSc and most other fibrotic diseases is increased
TGF-beta signaling. Selective TGF-beta inhibition by AVID200 could
rapidly reverse fibrosis, and I am keen to investigate the potential of
AVID200 to transform the treatment of SSc,” commented Coordinating
Principal Investigator Robert
Lafyatis, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Medsger Professor and
Director of the Scleroderma Center at the University of Pittsburgh
Medical Center.
TGF-beta signaling is central to SSc pathogenesis (Lafyatis,
2014), and TGF-beta isoforms 1 & 3, but not 2, correlate positively
with disease severity (O’Connor
et al., 2018). AVID200 selectively neutralizes TGF-beta 1 & 3
with best-in-class pM potency, thus simultaneously neutralizing the
principal pro-fibrotic TGF-beta isoforms and providing optimal efficacy.
“For decades, safe and potent neutralization of TGF-beta has been the
holy grail for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. To achieve this, our
team of pioneers in the TGF-beta field identified the two principal
disease-driving TGF-beta isoforms and designed selective inhibitors that
simultaneously neutralize these isoforms, while sparing the isoform that
is critical for safety,” commented Mr. Ilia Tikhomirov, CEO of Forbius.
“AVID200 has the potential to transform the treatment of many diseases
and is the first of several new generation TGF-beta inhibitors being
developed by Forbius.”
About Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis and the AVID200-01 Trial
SSc is a rare, severe, and progressively debilitating fibrotic disease
that predominately affects women in mid-life. The 10-year survival rate
of SSc patients is approximately 55%. No therapeutic is currently
approved for the treatment of SSc, which affects an estimated 50,000
people in the U.S. alone.
AVID200-01 (NCT03831438)
is a Phase 1 open-label, dose-escalation study to evaluate safety,
pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and anti-fibrotic activity of
AVID200 in patients with documented SSc.
About AVID200: TGF-beta 1 & 3 Inhibitor
AVID200 is a rationally designed, highly potent TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor
undergoing Phase 1 clinical testing in fibrosis and solid tumors.
TGF-beta 1 & 3 are the principal disease-driving isoforms, while
TGF-beta 2 is responsible for normal cardiac function and is a positive
regulator of hematopoiesis. AVID200's selectivity for TGF-beta 1 & 3 was
designed to achieve optimal efficacy, while circumventing cardiac and
other safety issues that have limited the applicability of
older-generation, non-selective TGF-beta inhibitors. Therefore, AVID200
is positioned to be an effective and well-tolerated therapeutic in a
variety of clinical settings.
About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and
Cancer
Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that designs and
develops biotherapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. Our
current focus is the development of agents that target the transforming
growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) as well as the epidermal growth factor
receptor (EGFR) pathways.
For more information, please visit www.forbius.com.
