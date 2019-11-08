Log in
Forbius Completes Phase 1 Oncology Dose-Escalation with AVID200, First-in-Class TGF-beta 1 & 3 Inhibitor: Well Tolerated, Target Inhibition Demonstrated at All Dose Levels, Data Reported at SITC

11/08/2019 | 08:04am EST

  • AVID200 achieved dose-proportional exposure and demonstrated peripheral target inhibition (TGF-beta 1 & 3) in patients over the entire dosing period at all dose levels tested.
  • AVID200 was well tolerated, no dose-limiting toxicities, SAEs or adverse events greater than Grade 2 were observed at the highest tested dose level. The MTD was not reached.
  • A number of patients reported stable disease including one prolonged stable disease > 8 months.

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, today presented the first Phase 1 clinical data from its oncology development program with AVID200, in a late-breaking poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland (Nov. 6-10).

AVID200 is a first-in-class, selective inhibitor of TGF-beta 1 & 3, the main pathogenic TGF-beta isoforms. AVID200 spares TGF-beta 2 for optimal safety.

The AVID200-03 trial (NCT03834662) is an open label, multicenter, dose-escalation study of AVID200 monotherapy following a standard 3 + 3 design in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies and no other treatment options.

In the presentation entitled “AVID200, first-in-class TGF-beta 1 and beta 3 selective inhibitor: Results of a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation study in solid tumors and evidence of target engagement in patients (Abstract # P856)”, Dr Timothy Yap, Associate Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a PI in the trial detailed the following:

  • A total of 15 patients received AVID200 at 5, 15 and 30 mg/kg once every three weeks, 4 patients remain ongoing at time of data presentation.
  • AVID200 achieved dose-proportional exposure and exhibited peripheral target inhibition of TGF-beta 1 & 3 over the entire dosing period at all dose levels tested.
  • AVID200 was well-tolerated and the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached.
    • No patients at either of the two higher dose levels, 15 mg/kg (550 mg/m2) and 30 mg/kg (1100 mg/m2), had any toxicities greater than Grade 2.
    • A single patient with appendiceal carcinoma who had a prior total colectomy and was treated in the lowest dose level cohort (5 mg/kg / 180 mg/m2), experienced grade 3 (G3) events including G3 diarrhea (worsening from G2 diarrhea at enrolment) which was characterized as the only DLT in the trial.
  • Several patients experienced stable disease including one patient with prolonged stable disease of more than 8 months who continues on treatment.

Ilia Tikhomirov, CEO of Forbius, commented: “With this Phase 1a dose-escalation study we have shown that selective inhibition of TGF-beta isoforms 1 & 3 via AVID200 leads to efficient blockade of the TGF-beta pathway with potentially best-in-class tolerability. We look forward to reporting additional clinical data from across the AVID200 program.”

About TGF-beta 1 & 3

TGF-beta 1 & 3 are the main oncogenic TGF-beta isoforms expressed by many solid tumors. They are believed to play a major role in T-cell suppression, fibrosis and resistance to anti-PD-(L)1 therapies such as nivolumab (Opdivo®) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) (Chakravarthy et al., Nature Comm., 2018; Tauriello et al., Nature, 2018; Mariathasan et al., Nature, 2018).

About AVID200 and the AVID200-03 Trial (NCT03834662)

AVID200 is an isoform-selective and highly potent inhibitor of TGF-beta 1 & 3 undergoing Phase 1 clinical testing in solid tumors and fibrotic diseases. TGF-beta 1 & 3 are the principal disease-driving isoforms, while TGF-beta 2 is responsible for normal cardiac function and hematopoiesis.

AVID200's selectivity for TGF-beta 1 & 3 was designed to achieve optimal efficacy while circumventing cardiac and other safety issues that have limited the applicability of earlier-generation, non-selective TGF-beta inhibitors. Therefore, AVID200 is positioned to be an effective and well-tolerated therapeutic in a variety of clinical settings, including in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.

AVID200-03 (NCT03834662) is an open label, multicenter, dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor effects of AVID200 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies.

About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and Cancer

Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathways.

Forbius’ team of TGF-beta biology experts designed a proprietary platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 & 3. This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in long-term toxicology studies. Forbius’ lead TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor, AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic indications as well as in solid tumors.

Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.


© Business Wire 2019
