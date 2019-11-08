Forbius Completes Phase 1 Oncology Dose-Escalation with AVID200, First-in-Class TGF-beta 1 & 3 Inhibitor: Well Tolerated, Target Inhibition Demonstrated at All Dose Levels, Data Reported at SITC

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, today presented the first Phase 1 clinical data from its oncology development program with AVID200, in a late-breaking poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland (Nov. 6-10).

AVID200 is a first-in-class, selective inhibitor of TGF-beta 1 & 3, the main pathogenic TGF-beta isoforms. AVID200 spares TGF-beta 2 for optimal safety.

The AVID200-03 trial (NCT03834662) is an open label, multicenter, dose-escalation study of AVID200 monotherapy following a standard 3 + 3 design in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies and no other treatment options.

In the presentation entitled “AVID200, first-in-class TGF-beta 1 and beta 3 selective inhibitor: Results of a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation study in solid tumors and evidence of target engagement in patients (Abstract # P856)”, Dr Timothy Yap, Associate Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a PI in the trial detailed the following:

A total of 15 patients received AVID200 at 5, 15 and 30 mg/kg once every three weeks, 4 patients remain ongoing at time of data presentation.

AVID200 achieved dose-proportional exposure and exhibited peripheral target inhibition of TGF-beta 1 & 3 over the entire dosing period at all dose levels tested.

AVID200 was well-tolerated and the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached. No patients at either of the two higher dose levels, 15 mg/kg (550 mg/m 2 ) and 30 mg/kg (1100 mg/m 2 ), had any toxicities greater than Grade 2. A single patient with appendiceal carcinoma who had a prior total colectomy and was treated in the lowest dose level cohort (5 mg/kg / 180 mg/m 2 ), experienced grade 3 (G3) events including G3 diarrhea (worsening from G2 diarrhea at enrolment) which was characterized as the only DLT in the trial.

Several patients experienced stable disease including one patient with prolonged stable disease of more than 8 months who continues on treatment.

Ilia Tikhomirov, CEO of Forbius, commented: “With this Phase 1a dose-escalation study we have shown that selective inhibition of TGF-beta isoforms 1 & 3 via AVID200 leads to efficient blockade of the TGF-beta pathway with potentially best-in-class tolerability. We look forward to reporting additional clinical data from across the AVID200 program.”

About TGF-beta 1 & 3

TGF-beta 1 & 3 are the main oncogenic TGF-beta isoforms expressed by many solid tumors. They are believed to play a major role in T-cell suppression, fibrosis and resistance to anti-PD-(L)1 therapies such as nivolumab (Opdivo®) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) (Chakravarthy et al., Nature Comm., 2018; Tauriello et al., Nature, 2018; Mariathasan et al., Nature, 2018).

About AVID200 and the AVID200-03 Trial (NCT03834662)

AVID200 is an isoform-selective and highly potent inhibitor of TGF-beta 1 & 3 undergoing Phase 1 clinical testing in solid tumors and fibrotic diseases. TGF-beta 1 & 3 are the principal disease-driving isoforms, while TGF-beta 2 is responsible for normal cardiac function and hematopoiesis.

AVID200's selectivity for TGF-beta 1 & 3 was designed to achieve optimal efficacy while circumventing cardiac and other safety issues that have limited the applicability of earlier-generation, non-selective TGF-beta inhibitors. Therefore, AVID200 is positioned to be an effective and well-tolerated therapeutic in a variety of clinical settings, including in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.

AVID200-03 (NCT03834662) is an open label, multicenter, dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor effects of AVID200 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies.

About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and Cancer

Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathways.

Forbius’ team of TGF-beta biology experts designed a proprietary platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 & 3. This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in long-term toxicology studies. Forbius’ lead TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor, AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic indications as well as in solid tumors.

Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.

