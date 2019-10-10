Log in
Forbius: Phase 2 Clinical Data with Tumor-Selective Anti-EGFR ADC AVID100 Featured at AACR-NCI-EORTC and World ADC San Diego

10/10/2019

  • Invited oral presentation at World ADC on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:30 AM PT and poster presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 12:30 PM ET
  • AVID100 is the most advanced and broadly active tumor-selective anti-EGFR ADC in clinical development, targeting both wild-type and mutant forms of EGFR
  • AVID100 is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in patients with EGFR-overexpressing HNSCC, sqNSCLC and TNBC

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, will today present the first clinical data from its Phase 2 development program with novel, tumor-selective anti-EGFR ADC AVID100 at the 10th Annual World ADC in San Diego (Oct. 8 – 11). AVID100 clinical data will also be featured in an upcoming poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting in Boston (Oct. 26 – 30).

The presentations will present safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor effect of AVID100 in previously treated HNSCC, NSCLC and TNBC patients with documented EGFR-overexpression (NCT03094169). Data from the parallel development of an EGFR companion diagnostic test used to select for EGFR-overexpressing tumors will also be presented.

Details of the Presentations Are as Follows:

World ADC
Oral presentation by Forbius’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maureen O’Connor
Title: Development of AVID100, an Anti-EGFR ADC with a Novel Mechanism for Tumor Selective Cytotoxicity
Date: Thursday, Oct. 10
Time: 11:30 AM PT
Clinical Stream

AACR-NCI-EORTC
Poster presentation by Forbius’ Chief Development Officer, Dr. Robert Lutz
Title: Novel anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate AVID100: A phase 2a trial in patients with EGFR-overexpressing advanced solid tumors
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
Time: 12:30 – 4:00 PM ET
Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center
Clinical Trials Session
Abstract #A088
Link to online Program here (search for AVID100 to see abstract)

About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and Cancer
Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathways.

Forbius’ team of TGF-beta biology experts designed a proprietary platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 & 3. This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in long-term toxicology studies. Forbius’ lead TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor, AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic indications as well as in solid tumors.

Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.


