Forbius: Phase 2 Clinical Data with Tumor-Selective Anti-EGFR ADC AVID100 Featured at AACR-NCI-EORTC and World ADC San Diego

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, will today present the first clinical data from its Phase 2 development program with novel, tumor-selective anti-EGFR ADC AVID100 at the 10th Annual World ADC in San Diego (Oct. 8 – 11). AVID100 clinical data will also be featured in an upcoming poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting in Boston (Oct. 26 – 30).

The presentations will present safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor effect of AVID100 in previously treated HNSCC, NSCLC and TNBC patients with documented EGFR-overexpression (NCT03094169). Data from the parallel development of an EGFR companion diagnostic test used to select for EGFR-overexpressing tumors will also be presented.

Details of the Presentations Are as Follows:

World ADC

Oral presentation by Forbius’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maureen O’Connor

Title: Development of AVID100, an Anti-EGFR ADC with a Novel Mechanism for Tumor Selective Cytotoxicity

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Time: 11:30 AM PT

Clinical Stream

AACR-NCI-EORTC

Poster presentation by Forbius’ Chief Development Officer, Dr. Robert Lutz

Title: Novel anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate AVID100: A phase 2a trial in patients with EGFR-overexpressing advanced solid tumors

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Time: 12:30 – 4:00 PM ET

Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Clinical Trials Session

Abstract #A088

Link to online Program here (search for AVID100 to see abstract)

About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and Cancer

Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathways.

Forbius’ team of TGF-beta biology experts designed a proprietary platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 & 3. This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in long-term toxicology studies. Forbius’ lead TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor, AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic indications as well as in solid tumors.

Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005243/en/