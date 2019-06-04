Forbius : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops
biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, announced today that Ilia
Tikhomirov, CEO of Forbius, will be presenting a company overview at the
Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City held June 4-7,
2019.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Date: June 7, 2019
Time: 11:30 AM (Eastern Time)
Location:
Ballroom 5
About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and
Cancer
Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops
biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the
transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor
receptor (EGFR) pathways.
Forbius’ team of TGF-beta biology experts designed a proprietary
platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency
and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 & 3.
This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in
preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in
long-term toxicology studies. Forbius’ lead TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor,
AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic
indications as well as in solid tumors.
Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR
antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of
action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in
EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.
For more information, please visit www.forbius.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005878/en/