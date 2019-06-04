Log in
Forbius : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

06/04/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, announced today that Ilia Tikhomirov, CEO of Forbius, will be presenting a company overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City held June 4-7, 2019.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: June 7, 2019
Time: 11:30 AM (Eastern Time)
Location: Ballroom 5

About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and Cancer

Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathways.

Forbius’ team of TGF-beta biology experts designed a proprietary platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 & 3. This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in long-term toxicology studies. Forbius’ lead TGF-beta 1 & 3 inhibitor, AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic indications as well as in solid tumors.

Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.

For more information, please visit www.forbius.com.


© Business Wire 2019
