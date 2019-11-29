Force Marketing Becomes KIA's Newest Certified Digital Marketing Provider

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Force Marketing, a technology-enabled omni-channel marketing company, was recently selected by KIA Motors America to become their newest certified digital marketing partner to evolve the dealer-to-customer shopping experience through personalized digital marketing. Being the only marketing partner to be selected by KIA in over a year, Force will help KIA dealers reach their target in-market audience for new, used, and CPO vehicle sales as well as service appointments through personalizing the customer journey through online video, social advertising, paid search, display, and dynamic visual media.

"As a trusted partner to one of the fastest-growing automotive brands, we have a unique vantage point from which to identify and provide the most advanced solutions for our clients,'' said John Fitzpatrick, CEO of Force Marketing. "We specialize in automotive and are focused on outcome-selling, which sets us apart from any other vendor. Our technical capabilities, cross-tier alignment experience and a track record of delivering dealer success will help KIA Motor of America dealers increase their digital marketing efficiency."

Earlier this year, Force launched a new product called Drive. Drive revolutionizes video marketing today by helping car dealers reach the right targeted audience through the use of dynamic video that is trackable and personalizes the omni-channel customer journey. Force has a unique approach by using dynamic video on all digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube, CTV, OTT, and all major programmatic networks. In the KIA Certified Program, Force offers dynamic visual media, which allows dealers to combine social advertising with dynamic display and video advertisements into one package. In partnership with Oracle, utilizing our Helix Technologies, Force is able to customize the audiences and DMS/CRM data, pulling live dealer inventory directly into the dealer video creative while keeping the dealer's modern brand promise at the forefront and making sure it is OEM-complaint. These video ads can be used for retargeting and targeting consumers based on location and interest/demographics across Facebook, YouTube, CTV/OTT, and all other programmatic networks.

Force recently partnered with Capital KIA and the results were great. They reallocated some traditional media spend to fund a digital marketing strategy which included Drive, a dynamic video platform. Paul Santone, General Manager, stated, "Utilizing Force Marketing makes us the #1 dealer because we are attacking customers in a way none of the other dealerships are."

When enrolling with Force Marketing, KIA dealers will be able to receive 100% co-op reimbursement. To learn more about the KIA Certified Program, please visit www.forcemktg.com/kia.

