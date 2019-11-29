Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Force Marketing Becomes KIA's Newest Certified Digital Marketing Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:10pm EST

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Force Marketing, a technology-enabled omni-channel marketing company, was recently selected by KIA Motors America to become their newest certified digital marketing partner to evolve the dealer-to-customer shopping experience through personalized digital marketing. Being the only marketing partner to be selected by KIA in over a year, Force will help KIA dealers reach their target in-market audience for new, used, and CPO vehicle sales as well as service appointments through personalizing the customer journey through online video, social advertising, paid search, display, and dynamic visual media.

"As a trusted partner to one of the fastest-growing automotive brands, we have a unique vantage point from which to identify and provide the most advanced solutions for our clients,'' said John Fitzpatrick, CEO of Force Marketing. "We specialize in automotive and are focused on outcome-selling, which sets us apart from any other vendor. Our technical capabilities, cross-tier alignment experience and a track record of delivering dealer success will help KIA Motor of America dealers increase their digital marketing efficiency."

Earlier this year, Force launched a new product called Drive. Drive revolutionizes video marketing today by helping car dealers reach the right targeted audience through the use of dynamic video that is trackable and personalizes the omni-channel customer journey. Force has a unique approach by using dynamic video on all digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube, CTV, OTT, and all major programmatic networks. In the KIA Certified Program, Force offers dynamic visual media, which allows dealers to combine social advertising with dynamic display and video advertisements into one package. In partnership with Oracle, utilizing our Helix Technologies, Force is able to customize the audiences and DMS/CRM data, pulling live dealer inventory directly into the dealer video creative while keeping the dealer's modern brand promise at the forefront and making sure it is OEM-complaint. These video ads can be used for retargeting and targeting consumers based on location and interest/demographics across Facebook, YouTube, CTV/OTT, and all other programmatic networks.

Force recently partnered with Capital KIA and the results were great. They reallocated some traditional media spend to fund a digital marketing strategy which included Drive, a dynamic video platform. Paul Santone, General Manager, stated, "Utilizing Force Marketing makes us the #1 dealer because we are attacking customers in a way none of the other dealerships are."

When enrolling with Force Marketing, KIA dealers will be able to receive 100% co-op reimbursement. To learn more about the KIA Certified Program, please visit www.forcemktg.com/kia.

Media Contact:
Erin Coate
Phone: (678) 208- 0667
​Email: ecoate@forcemktg.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50238


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pARDAGH S A : Form Type 6-K
PU
03:48pTINKERINE STUDIOS : Quarter 3 2019 Financial Results
AQ
03:46pOrbite Provides Corporate Update
AQ
03:46pSpero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
03:45pWheat, Corn Futures Gain After Export Sales
DJ
03:44pABCOURT MINES : Rapporte un Profit Net Ajuste de 900k$ pour le 1er Trimestre 2020
AQ
03:39pABCOURT MINES : Reports an Adjusted Net Profit of $900k for the First Quarter 2020
AQ
03:32pHV BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03:31pBGNE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
5ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group