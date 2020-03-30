Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ford, GE to make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

Major automaker Ford said Monday (March 30) they're teaming up with General Electric to make 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days.

The companies say after that, they can build 30,000 per month to treat COVID-19 patients.

States like New York, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, and where hospitals are already using one ventilator for two patients, have pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up ventilator production.

On Friday (March 27), President Donald Trump said he would invoke the Defense Production Act-a wartime mobilization law-to direct companies to make ventilators.

Ford and GE were among those he named.

Ford says their simplified ventilator design relies on air pressure and can meet the needs of most COVID-19 patients without the need for electricity.

The companies plan to begin ventilator production at a plant in Michigan around April 20.

That's roughly when New York officials expect cases will peak in the state.

Ford officials said the workers will be stationed a safe distance apart from one another and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the plant.

Ventilators built by Ford, GM and others could be used in other parts of the country where the peak is expected to hit later.

GM said Sunday (March 29) it plans to produce up to 10,000 ventilators a month by this summer.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aSoutheast Asia stocks - Markets rise as China factory activity rebounds
RE
12:26aOil rebounds from 18-year lows after U.S., Russia agree to talks
RE
12:23aBHP : Rail operations employees relocate to keep Pilbara operations moving
PU
12:17aOil rebounds from 18-year lows after U.S., Russia agree to talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aChina factory activity unexpectedly expands, but economy unable to shake off virus shock
RE
12:02aChina factory activity unexpectedly expands, but economy unable to shake off virus shock
RE
03/30Ford, GE to make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
RE
03/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
3VIVA BIOTECH HOLDINGS : VIVA BIOTECH : Announced 2019 Annual Results
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
5TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL : Announced 2019 Annual Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group