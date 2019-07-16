Ford O'Brien LLP Wins Complete Acquittal In Federal Criminal Case

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Ford O'Brien LLP won a complete victory for a defendant in the Platinum Partners criminal case, after a nine-week jury trial in Brooklyn federal court. The jury found client Joseph SanFilippo, Platinum's former CFO, not guilty of all five counts against him, in a case the government had touted as exposing "one of the largest investment frauds" ever.

The charges Mr. SanFilippo faced could have subjected him to a maximum of 25 years in prison and to hundreds of thousands of dollars in criminal fines and penalties. Instead, on July 9th, he walked out of court a free man.

Mr. SanFilippo's two co-defendants were convicted of ancillary charges in the case. Their motions for acquittal are pending before the court.

Partners Kevin O'Brien and Adam Ford, who tried the case on behalf of Mr. SanFilippo, said that the across-the-board acquittals were "as clear a vindication of Joe's innocence as we could have hoped for," closing a nearly three-year ordeal for him and demonstrating the wisdom of the jury in our system of justice.

O'Brien and Ford emphasized that the victory was truly a team effort engaging the entire firm, including attorneys Anjula Prasad, Matt Ford, Suzanne Pope, and Katherine Jaskot as well as the firm's back office professionals. "From day one of our representation," the two partners said, "all of us were all inspired by Joe to do our best."

Ford O'Brien LLP is a boutique litigation firm, located in New York City, dedicated to serving its clients in complex securities, financial and other commercial cases.

