Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ford O'Brien LLP Wins Complete Acquittal In Federal Criminal Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 10:08am EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Ford O'Brien LLP won a complete victory for a defendant in the Platinum Partners criminal case, after a nine-week jury trial in Brooklyn federal court.  The jury found client Joseph SanFilippo, Platinum's former CFO, not guilty of all five counts against him, in a case the government had touted as exposing "one of the largest investment frauds" ever.

Ford O'Brien LLP Logo

The charges Mr. SanFilippo faced could have subjected him to a maximum of 25 years in prison and to hundreds of thousands of dollars in criminal fines and penalties.  Instead, on July 9th, he walked out of court a free man.

Mr. SanFilippo's two co-defendants were convicted of ancillary charges in the case.  Their motions for acquittal are pending before the court.

Partners Kevin O'Brien and Adam Ford, who tried the case on behalf of Mr. SanFilippo, said that the across-the-board acquittals were "as clear a vindication of Joe's innocence as we could have hoped for," closing a nearly three-year ordeal for him and demonstrating the wisdom of the jury in our system of justice.

O'Brien and Ford emphasized that the victory was truly a team effort engaging the entire firm, including attorneys Anjula Prasad, Matt Ford, Suzanne Pope, and Katherine Jaskot as well as the firm's back office professionals.  "From day one of our representation," the two partners said, "all of us were all inspired by Joe to do our best."

Ford O'Brien LLP is a boutique litigation firm, located in New York City, dedicated to serving its clients in complex securities, financial and other commercial cases.

For further information please contact:
FORD O'BRIEN LLP
575 Fifth Avenue, Fl. 17
New York, NY 10017
212 858-0040
Fax: 646 650-2219

Website: www.fordobrien.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ford-o-brien-llp-995a5b110 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ford-OBrien-LLP-1084508568239782/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fordobrienlaw

MEDIA CONTACT: Katherine Jaskot, Managing Attorney
Phone: (212) 858-0040
Email: kjaskot@fordobrien.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-obrien-llp-wins-complete-acquittal-in-federal-criminal-case-300884988.html

SOURCE Ford O’Brien LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aWELLS FARGO MPANY : posts higher profit on cost controls, rise in loans
RE
10:21aP. SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP : Form 8.3 - Inmarsat plc
AQ
10:20aEUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR : Restatement of FY18 adjusted revenue and profit by segment
PU
10:20aSAVILLS : research into CVAs finds one third of stores switch to monthly rents
PU
10:20aPIRAEUS BANK MKB : entered the TOP-13 most reliable Ukrainian banks by the FinScore index
PU
10:20aAMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aAMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aGREENFIELD FARMS FOOD, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20aAMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO CORPORATES ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aAMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About