Ford and General Motors' electric vehicle plans

Their combined production in North America is expected to total 325,000 in 2026, according to data from AutoForecast Solutions. That will represent about 5% of their total North American production and less than Tesla Inc, the world leader in electric vehicles, produced last year.

Here is a detailed look at Ford and GM's plans for future electric vehicles:

FORD

Ford has said it will introduce the Mustang Mach-E, a battery-powered crossover with sports car styling, later this year, as well as an all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup in 2021. Also on tap next year: An electric edition of the full-size Transit van, the company said.

Ford also has confirmed plans to build a luxury Lincoln crossover on a battery-powered platform provided by Rivian, the Michigan-based electric vehicle startup that is also supplying Amazon.com Inc. The big Lincoln is due in 2022, according to suppliers.

The automaker also has plans to introduce two new midsize electric crossovers, one each for the Ford and Lincoln brands, in 2023, suppliers said.

GM

GM has revealed one of its future EVs ? the Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle ? and shared details in early March with analysts and media of 13 other future EVs for the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands. Suppliers familiar with GM?s plans have shared additional details.

Buick is planning to introduce a midsize crossover and a companion SUV in 2023, the automaker said. It also expects to launch a compact crossover about the same time, according to suppliers.

Cadillac showed off three upcoming EVs ? the Lyriq midsize crossover, the Celestiq luxury sedan and a large, unnamed SUV about the size and shape of its Escalade. The crossover and SUV are likely to arrive in 2023, while the big sedan could be pulled forward to 2022, suppliers said. Two other crossovers, a compact model about the size of the XT4 and a large seven-passenger model about the size of the XT6, are due in 2024, GM said.

Chevrolet said a facelifted Bolt EV and a slightly larger model, the Bolt EUV, will go into production next year. The next-generation Bolt is due in 2023. GM displayed a midsize Chevrolet SUV, due in 2023, that will be joined a year later by a compact crossover, according to suppliers. GM has said a full-size electric pickup is just around the bend ? 2023, suppliers said.

The GMC brand is getting a new sub-brand ? Hummer ? on two electric models, a large pickup truck and a slightly smaller SUV, GM has said, the former in late 2021, the latter in early 2023. Look also for a 1,000-horsepower performance variant of the Hummer pickup in 2022, which GM has teased. GMC also expects to get compact and midsize electric crossovers in 2025, according to suppliers.

PRODUCTION

Ford and GM have provided few details of where their electric vehicles will be made.

Production in North America will be spread among six plants, according to research firm AutoForecast Solutions, which monitors automakers' plans.

Ford will run four plants, including two in Mexico, where electric and gas-engine vehicles will be built under the same roof. GM will run two dedicated EV plants, both in Michigan.

In comparison, the two companies expect to build nearly 40 different trucks and SUVs in North America, most of them powered by gas engines, in 2026. GM and Ford are expected to build more than 5 million trucks and SUVs in at least 25 plants in North America by mid-decade, according to AutoForecast data.

