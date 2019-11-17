Ford bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV

What's in the name? The Mustang Mach E name is a reference to the high-performance "Mach 1" versions of the Mustang sports car that Ford has offered at various times.

How much will it cost? Ford says the Mach E will start at about $43,000. There will be three versions to start with: Select, Premium and First Edition. In 2021, Ford plans a "California Route 1" model and in the spring of 2021 a high-performance GT model.

How long will it run on a charge? Ford is aiming for 230 miles (370 km) of driving range per charge for standard models, and 300 miles for "extended range" models. The rival Tesla Model Y sport utility has a 300-mile range for rear-drive models, and 280 miles of range for all-wheel drive and performance models.

How fast is it? Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pioneered high-performance electric vehicles. Ford plans to join Porsche and other automakers in catching up. Ford is aiming to make the standard Mach E's time from 0 to 60 miles per hour faster than the least expensive Porsche Macan sport utility. The Mach E GT's acceleration target is in the "mid-3-second" range - on a par with a high-performance Porsche 911, Ford said.

How big is the dashboard screen? Ford will offer a 15.5 inch screen in the Mach E. The Tesla Model 3 offers a 15-inch (38 cm)screen. Ford has developed a new generation of its Sync infotainment software that can be updated over the air, like a Tesla.

When will the Mach E go on sale? Ford will start taking reservations for Mach Es on Sunday, Nov. 17, asking customers to put down a $500 deposit. Vehicles are scheduled to start shipping to customers in late 2020.

Where's the growl? Mustang coupes deliver a distinctive engine growl that is as much a part of the brand as the pony logo. The Mach E will have no pistons or exhaust pipes. Ford said it will make noises in three modes: Whisper, Engage and Unbridled.

How much can it haul? The Mach E will have 59.6 cubic feet of load space with the rear seats folded down. The vehicle will also have a front trunk, or "frunk," that can carry 4.8 cubic feet of stuff - and has a drain in the bottom that makes it usable as a drink cooler.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)