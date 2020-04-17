Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ford issues debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The front grill logo of a Ford pickup truck

Ford Motor Co on Friday raised $8 billion from corporate debt investors to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak pummeled vehicle sales and production, resulting in an estimated loss of about $2 billion for the first quarter.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company, which lost its investment-grade status in March, raised new funds with a three-part unsecured debt offering, International Financing Review reported on Friday.

Investors said Ford benefited from the U.S. Federal Reserve's move last week to backstop debt offerings by companies that lost investment-grade credit ratings after the COVID-19 crisis accelerated in the United States, according to IFR.

In an environment where interest rates on cash savings are close to zero, Ford will pay investors interest of between 8.50% and 9.625% on the new debt securities, IFR reported.

Ford had earlier drawn down over $15 billion from revolving credit lines to ride out the pandemic, which forced the shutdown of its North American and European factories during the past month.

Ford on Friday said it had to put up certain assets as security for the loans because it does not maintain an investment-grade status. It has suspended its dividend for the quarter.

Stanching the cash drain and restarting profitable operations in Europe and North America will be critical for Ford in the months ahead. The company told investors ahead of Friday's bond deal that absent new funding and a restart of production, it had cash to last to the end of the third quarter.

Now, Ford has more breathing room financially, and federal and state officials this week said they expect coronavirus lockdowns to begin easing, possibly allowing auto plants to begin building vehicles again early next month.

Still, the company has taken a body blow from the pandemic at a time when it was already wrestling with a difficult restructuring effort begun more than two years ago. Ford's vehicle sales to dealers fell 21% in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier.

Only Ford's joint ventures in China, where the pandemic has been receding, are currently producing vehicles, and dealers there have resumed work.

Separately, Ford warned that its production of high-priced versions of pickups and sport utility vehicles could be hurt due to the damage caused by a tornado earlier this week at parts supplier BorgWarner's South Carolina factory.

BorgWarner's facility makes transfer case for some of Ford's most profitable vehicles, such as four wheel-drive large F-series pickups and large sport utility vehicles.

By Joseph White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pGlobal stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04:44pGlobal stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04:43pStocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04:42pMaterials Up On Optimism About Economic Reopening -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:40pGilead increases enrollment target for remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patients
RE
04:40pEnergy Up Despite Oil Futures Retreat As Economic Reopening Seen Boosting Demand -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:38pTreasurys Maintain Recent Gains, Sending Note of Caution -- Update
DJ
04:32pFord issues debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
04:32pFord issues debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
04:31pCanada offers C$2.5 bln in aid for hard-hit energy sector; death toll hits 1,250
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
5CRUDE OIL : China crude oil runs hit 15-month low as virus cripples demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group