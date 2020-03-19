Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ford pulls down $15.4 billion in credit as virus hits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:35am EDT
Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was drawing down $15.4 billion from two existing credit lines and suspending dividend payments as it bolsters its reserves to ride out damage to its business from the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States second biggest automaker also abandoned its 2020 financial forecasts and said the cash would be used to deal with a squeeze on capital caused by shutdowns in production due to the fast-spreading virus.

Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, have shut down their U.S. plants, as well as factories in Canada and Mexico, to prevent the spread of the disease among roughly 150,000 factory employees.

Comparing the current situation to the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis, Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett said the company was putting in place safeguards to protect its business, workforce, customers and dealers.

All three Detroit automakers have seen U.S. employees test positive for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The epidemic has already hit other automakers and more are expected to slash their 2020 forecasts. Ford gets more than 35% of its sales from outside the United States.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.85% 37.53 Delayed Quote.-46.49%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -9.64% 5.53 Delayed Quote.-53.62%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 1.48% 8.21 End-of-day quote.-8.59%
TESLA, INC. 2.00% 362.58 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aBREAKING : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130 From N145
AQ
09:54aNIC : ASIA Remit and Legal Remit develop partnership
AQ
09:54aINDIAN OIL : Nominal decline on petroleum price
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Confusion As FG Announces Reduction Of Pump Price Of Petrol
AQ
09:53aACCESS BANK : Tears, Twins, All The Intrigues At 'Access The Stars' Auditions In Onitsha And Owerri
AQ
09:53aLAGOS EXPLOSION : Dangote, Zenith Bank Donate N100m Each To Victims
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N125 Per Litre
AQ
09:53aShepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Files Lawsuit Against Triad Advisors for Wrongful Sale of Unsuitable Investments, including GPB Capital
GL
09:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Dyche named Premier League manager of the month
AQ
09:51aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG reduces petrol pump price from N145 to N125 + VIDEO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group