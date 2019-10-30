Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ford reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: UAW President Gary Jones shakes hands with Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford at the start of contract talks between the union and the automaker in Detroit

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor and the United Auto Workers union on Wednesday announced a tentative agreement for a new labor deal, allowing the No. 2 U.S. automaker to avoid a strike like the one that cost its larger rival General Motors about $3 billion.

The union turned to Ford to negotiate a new four-year agreement after ratifying a contract last week with GM following a 40-day U.S. strike that shut down almost all of GM's North American operations.

Detailed terms of the deal were not released, but they are expected to echo those agreed to with GM, as the union typically uses the first deal as a pattern for those that follow.

"The pattern bargaining strategy has been a very effective approach for UAW and its members to secure economic gains around salary, benefits and secured over $6 billion in major product investments in American facilities, creating and retaining over 8,500 jobs for our communities," UAW Vice President Rory Gamble, head of the union's Ford department, said in a statement.

Ford confirmed the deal in a statement, but declined further comment.

UAW leaders from the various U.S. plants will meet on Friday to approve the deal, which will then be sent to the 55,000 members at Ford for final approval, a union spokesman said.

Ratification is not a sure thing, as union members at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2015 rejected the first version of a contract.

Ford and the UAW began talks on Monday covering larger issues such as pay raises, the use of temporary workers and healthcare insurance coverage, but the union previously said the sides had made "significant progress" addressing smaller issues.

Ford historically has had an easier relationship with the union than its Detroit rivals. Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford has described the UAW as "family" in the past and in September 2018 hailed the Dearborn, Michigan, company's relationship with its hourly workers.

"The UAW doesn't just make our workers better, it makes Ford better and stronger," Bill Ford told UAW workers last year.

Under the deal with GM, that automaker agreed to invest $9 billion in the United States, including $7.7 billion directly in its plants, with the rest going to joint ventures. It also said it would create or retain 9,000 UAW jobs. The GM contract also will provide $11,000 signing bonuses to members, and pay raises.

Under its deal, GM also will close three plants, but it left the UAW members' healthcare insurance coverage unchanged.

Once the Ford deal is ratified, the UAW will turn to Fiat Chrysler to complete its quadrennial talks with the Detroit automakers.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 9.53% 12.87 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:02pCGN POWER : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
10:02pIFAST : AUA grew 17.3% YTD to a record high of S$9.44 billion as at 30 September 2019; YoY decline in net profit narrowed in 3Q2019
PU
10:01pFord reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers union
RE
10:00pACCENTURE : to Help Santen Pharmaceutical Build a Global Intelligent Enterprise Platform on SAP® S/4HANA® to Drive Its Digital Transformation
BU
09:59pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Continues Investigating Sundial Growers Inc.
PR
09:57pASICS : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Business from Fast North Corporation (Canada)
PU
09:48pXCEL ENERGY : Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering With a Forward Component
BU
09:47pFRASER RANGE METALS : September 2019 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
09:47pSK Innovation 3Q Net Profit Plunged 62% on Year
DJ
09:47pMAZDA MOTOR : Australian consumer files lawsuit against local unit of Japan's Mazda
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
5ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group