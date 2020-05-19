Log in
Ford requires visitors to wear masks but unclear if Trump will comply

05/19/2020 | 04:21pm EDT
Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

By David Shepardson

Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reiterated its policy that all visitors to its manufacturing plants must wear a mask but said the White House will ultimately decide if U.S. President Donald Trump will comply during a planned visit this week.

Trump plans to visit a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Thursday that is being used to manufacture ventilators. Ford issued a revised statement late on Tuesday that signaled it may allow Trump to violate a policy it spent weeks locking in to allow it to operate its plants safely.

"Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Ford spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said on Tuesday. "The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination."

The company's policy handbook to address the coronavirus pandemic, released May 1, says flatly that face masks must be worn "at all times" at U.S. manufacturing plants by all employees and "all visitors."

McCleery said the company "shared all of Ford's safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip."

The White House declined to comment on whether Trump will wear a mask. Trump has said previously he would wear one if asked. Last week, Trump toured a mask distribution center in Pennsylvania but did not wear a mask.

The United Auto Workers union and the Detroit Three automakers held weeks of talks about safety protocols to allow for Monday's resumption of auto production after it was halted in late March.

Last month, Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask during a tour of a General Motors plant in Indiana making ventilators, as did GM Chief Executive Mary Barra. But Barra told participants at a roundtable after a tour that they could remove their masks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.19% 5.3 Delayed Quote.-42.90%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.48% 24.69 Delayed Quote.-32.21%
