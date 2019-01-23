ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeFront Power is excited to announce that the company’s first Community Solar projects in New York are now operational and providing clean, renewable electricity to subscribers across National Grid and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) service territories. The nine projects, representing 27 megawatts (MW) of capacity, are the first of a portfolio of over 75 MW across New York expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

Community Solar allows utility customers, including those who rent or cannot install on-site solar, the option of purchasing up to 100 percent renewable energy from a local project while saving hundreds of dollars each year on electricity costs. Statewide, more than 10,000 subscribers will benefit from electricity bill savings and renewable energy from these projects.

Approximately half of U.S. households and businesses are unable to install rooftop solar due to space, lack of sun exposure or ownership limitations, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Community Solar gives residential and business customers – including those who rent – an easy way to benefit from solar without installing or maintaining any equipment.

For all these completed New York projects, ForeFront Power selected Arcadia Power to subscribe interested customers to a portion of the energy produced from these projects. Households can join a Community Solar project by visiting Arcadia Power’s website to enroll.

This innovative model allows subscribers to adopt solar energy in just a few minutes. A subscription to a ForeFront Power Community Solar project means a subscriber simply sees a reduction on his or her monthly utility bill while the rest is handled by Arcadia Power. Arcadia Power’s online dashboard provides an easy way for customers to connect their existing utility accounts, track impact, and stay up to date on billing.

ForeFront Power is developing Community Solar projects to serve subscribers across Central Hudson Gas and Electric, ConEdison, National Grid, New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG), Orange and Rockland Utilities, and Rochester Gas & Electric utility service territories. Most projects are construction-ready with the first 27 MW completed at the end of 2018.

“These projects are the first of many to serve customers with this innovative subscription model,” said Paul Walker, Co-CEO of ForeFront Power. “These projects also represent a tremendous investment across the State that is resulting in local job growth and a contribution toward New York’s renewable energy goals.”

These solar energy projects will generate more than 90 million kilowatt-hours annually, representing the equivalent of 70,155 tons of carbon avoided from the grid or 13,512 cars off the road.1

“New Yorkers are continuing to benefit from the State’s leadership in renewable energy policy development and execution,” said Walker. “New Yorkers now have a solution that provides the savings and environmental benefits of solar without any on-site impact or constraints.”

Governor Cuomo just announced a goal to produce 100 percent clean energy across New York by 2040 while doubling the NY-Sun Initiative goal to 6 gigawatts by 2023. The goals were part of his State of the State address in Albany on January 14.

For any developer or customer interested in being involved with ForeFront Power’s Community Solar portfolio, then please contact us at www.forefrontpower.com/community-solar.

To subscribe to a local Community Solar project, visit www.NYSolarNow.com.

About ForeFront Power

The ForeFront Power team has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and residential customers around the world. Our team has developed over 800 MW of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on delivering the most impactful behind-the-meter, community solar, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader. For more information about ForeFront Power, visit www.forefrontpower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

1 Carbon equivalencies provided by the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

