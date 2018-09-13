ForeScout Technologies : Multibillion-Dollar Damage Caused by NotPetya and WannaCry – Learn How ForeScout Visibility Platform Can Help Address

Twitter: @GoGeisler

Just one unknown, device can compromise your entire network. One device can put you out of business for an hour, day, week, month or longer. Unmanaged corporate endpoints (endpoints that are not patched for known vulnerabilities) can be easily exploited by malware. A recent WIRED Magazine article1 documented the devastating events and consequences related to the NotPetya attack on Danish shipping giant A.P. Møller-Maersk, as well as other companies worldwide.

As WIRED Senior Writer Andy Greenberg explains, 'The release of NotPetya was an act of cyberwar2 by almost any definition-one that was likely more explosive than even its creators intended.' Within hours of its first appearance, the malware traveled beyond its original target, Ukraine, to countless other casualties around the world.

NotPetya and WannaCry are equal-opportunity attackers, affecting Windows-based laptops, desktops and servers. This means 100 percent device visibility is required.

Breaches work 24×7 so cyber-hygiene must be continuous-every second of every minute of every hour of every day. Point-in-time authentication, scheduled scans and out-of-date versions of Active Directory leave companies open to disaster.

The ForeScout platform provides 100 percent visibility of all devices on your network, including continuous monitoring of their security posture. Check out our Agentless Visibility for the Extended Enterprise Solution Brief to learn more. ForeScout visibility platform provides turnkey Security Policy Templates to help customers quickly respond to WannaCry, Petya and other noxious ransomware. Learn how in our new WannaCry Ransomware Solution Brief.

