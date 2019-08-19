Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forecast International Senior Warships Analyst Stuart Slade to Speak at DSEI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:00am EDT

NEWTOWN, Conn., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Forecast International's Senior Naval Systems Analyst Stuart Slade will speak at Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2019 in London on its opening day, September 10.

DSEI is a world leading event that brings together representatives from governments, national armed forces, and the global defense & security supply chain.  It will take place September 10-13 at the ExCeL convention center, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London. The 2019 exhibition will mark the celebration of the show's 20th year.

Stuart Slade is currently the senior analyst for Forecast International's Warships Forecast.  Slade has an extensive background in the study and analysis of industrial projects, initially in the chemical engineering and maritime transport industries and subsequently in a broad range of military sectors. 

Slade is the author of Littoral Warfare: Ships and Systems, Navies in the Nuclear Age and Multinational Naval Operations. In addition, he has been a regular contributor on the subjects of warships technology, military electronics, and naval systems to a number of leading journals, including Naval Forces, NAVINT, Armed Forces, International Defense Review, International Security Defense Review, and East-West Digest

About Forecast International

Forecast International, Inc. is a leading provider of Market Intelligence and Consulting in the areas of aerospace, defense, power systems and military electronics. Based in Newtown, Conn., USA, the company specializes in long-range industry forecasts and market assessments used by strategic planners, marketing professionals, military organizations, and governments worldwide. Forecast International also maintains a high posture of situational awareness and geopolitical analysis.

Ray Peterson
Forecast International
203 426-0800
ray.peterson@forecast1.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aWAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : 3010.TT) announced July 2019 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,711M
PU
03:27aMACQUARIE : Emily Imeson awarded the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize
PU
03:23aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : EastWest and Singapore Airlines unveil a new premier credit card for travel
AQ
03:22aFERREXPO : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
03:20aNOVARTIS : to answer U.S. Senate demand for data manipulation details
RE
03:20aSOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:17aÉDIT AGRICOLE : Credit Agricole Bank supports “Charity Weekend. Healthy day with Masha Yefrosynina” festival
PU
03:17aWOOLWORTHS : confirms rumours on Discovery Garden
PU
03:15aIncap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India
GL
03:12aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation with Restriction of Transfer
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : ESG INVESTING: trends and challenges
4AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : LAST ORDERS: Rise of closing auctions stirs worries in European stock markets
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group