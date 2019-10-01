Log in
Foreign Affiliates 2017: increase in both domestic and foreign affiliates

10/01/2019

Press release: 12.103-169/19

Vienna,2019-10-01 - The number of foreign affiliates in Austria rose by 5.9% in 2017, reaching 11 500 units, according to Statistics Austria. At the same time, Austrian enterprises controlled 6 000 enterprise units abroad, +2.0% over 2016.

Although they accounted only for 3.4% of all domestic market enterprises (not including sectors like agriculture, forestry and fishing, education, health, cultural, public and non-profit sector), foreign controlled enterprises employed one in five persons employed (21.0%) and accounted for one third (34.6%) of total turnover recorded by respective Austrian structural business statistics in 2017.

75.0% of foreign controlled enterprises in Austria had their corporate headquarters within the European Union. By far the most important partner country was Germany (39.1% of all cases), followed by Switzerland (11.1%), Italy (5.9%), the UK (4.8%), the Netherlands (4.6%), and the United States (4.4%).

After three years of stagnation, the number of Austrian affiliates abroad rose again in 2017 by 2.0%, and so did the number of persons employed (+6.1%). The increase in turnover (+7.2%) was mainly due to good results of foreign affiliates active in the wholesale and retail trade, but also in the trade of motor vehicles and in activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance.

Foreign affiliates could mainly be found in Germany (14.1% of all units or 12.2% of foreign employment). Ranked by employment shares, Germany is followed by the Czech Republic (9.2%), Romania (6.9%), Hungary (6.7%), the United States (5.3%) and Poland (4.9%). 66.3% of the foreign affiliates in total were located in EU countries, reaching a share in foreign employment of 65%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:27:02 UTC
