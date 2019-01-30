Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Foreign Direct Investment in Indonesia Falls in the Fourth Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:03am EST

By I Made Sentana

JAKARTA--Foreign direct investment in Indonesia fell to $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter from $8.3 billion a year earlier, the official Investment Coordinating Board said Wednesday.

For all of 2018, the country received $29.2 billion in foreign direct investment, down from $32.1 billion in 2017.

The FDI numbers represent actual investment by offshore investors excluding those in the oil, gas and financial sectors.

Board chairman Thomas Lembong said the falling FDI last year reflected a 20% drop in such investment globally due to the "shock" created by U.S.-China trade tensions.

But, Mr. Lembong added FDI in Indonesia rebounded during the October-December period from $6.6 billion in the previous quarter as concerns about the U.S.-China trade spat abated.

He said investors also became more optimistic about the outcome of the Indonesian presidential election in April.

Several pollsters recently released surveys showing President Joko Widodo is leading rival Prabowo Subianto.

Mr. Lembong said Indonesia should provide more incentives to investors to catch up with Vietnam.

The board said investment by domestic investors rose 25% in 2018 to 328.6 trillion rupiah from a year earlier.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aFed likely to hold rates steady as it navigates data blind spots
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aDAX : Trade wars - We're next, European investors fear
RE
12:54aJGBs ease in thin trade ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aOil rises as traders expect Venezuelan supply disruptions amid U.S. sanctions
RE
12:06aAPPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
RE
12:03aForeign Direct Investment in Indonesia Falls in the Fourth Quarter
DJ
01/29Indonesia's FDI falls again in fourth-quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
5APPLE : APPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.