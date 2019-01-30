Foreign Direct Investment in Indonesia Falls in the Fourth Quarter

By I Made Sentana



JAKARTA--Foreign direct investment in Indonesia fell to $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter from $8.3 billion a year earlier, the official Investment Coordinating Board said Wednesday.

For all of 2018, the country received $29.2 billion in foreign direct investment, down from $32.1 billion in 2017.

The FDI numbers represent actual investment by offshore investors excluding those in the oil, gas and financial sectors.

Board chairman Thomas Lembong said the falling FDI last year reflected a 20% drop in such investment globally due to the "shock" created by U.S.-China trade tensions.

But, Mr. Lembong added FDI in Indonesia rebounded during the October-December period from $6.6 billion in the previous quarter as concerns about the U.S.-China trade spat abated.

He said investors also became more optimistic about the outcome of the Indonesian presidential election in April.

Several pollsters recently released surveys showing President Joko Widodo is leading rival Prabowo Subianto.

Mr. Lembong said Indonesia should provide more incentives to investors to catch up with Vietnam.

The board said investment by domestic investors rose 25% in 2018 to 328.6 trillion rupiah from a year earlier.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com