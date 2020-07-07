Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 09:34am EDT
Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of June 2020 stood at $147,337 million, an increase of $4,824 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 36.7 percent of GDP (Figure 1).

The increase was the result of:

a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $1,445 million.

b. An absorption of short-term dollar credit totaling $2,300 million from the financial system.[1]

c. A revaluation[2]that increased the reserves by approximately $1,555 million.

In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:

a. Government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $462 million.

b. Private sector transfers of approximately $14 million.

Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)

Date

Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)

Reserves at the IMF[3]

Total Foreign Exchange Reserves

June 2019

118,460

1,648

120,108

July 2019

118,309

1,685

119,994

August 2019

118,134d

1,678d

119,812

September 2019

117,797d

1,672

119,469d

October 2019

119,671

1,690

121,361

November 2019

120,702

1,681

122,383

December 2019

124,253d

1,761d

126,014d

January 2020

128,234d

1,744

129,978d

February 2020

129,451d

1,725

131,176d

March 2020

124,231d

1,710

125,941d

April 2020

131,755d

1,792

133,547d

May 2020

140,650

1,863

142,513

June 2020

145,499

1,838

147,337


[1]Within the framework of the swap transactions program that the Bank announced on March 16, 2020 and March 18, 2020.

bIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.

c This column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.

d Updated after the original date of publication.


Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 13:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs")
PU
09:49aSGS : Joins Biophytis in Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Respiratory Failure Treatment
PU
09:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Announces Coupon Amount on its Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (ticker symbol "MLPO").
PU
09:49aEXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aDIGITAL CONNECTIVITY & COLLABORATION AT SCALE : From Fitness to Workflows & Healthcare. CEO’s of (PTON), (NEXCF), (RNG), (SMAR) Discuss New Trends Driving Growth.
AQ
09:49aHEIDENHAIN Announces Opening Of Expanded Western U.S. Headquarters
GL
09:48aResCare HomeCare Is Now All Ways Caring HomeCare
BU
09:46aBRIGHTER PUBL : expands its product portfolio - has obtained CE marking for the new device "Actiste® Mini"
AQ
09:46aAccenture and AT&T Bring Mobile Connectivity to Phillips 66 with Private Cellular Network; Network creates efficiencies and lays the foundation for future 5G use cases
AQ
09:46aOmniPathology and Total Testing Solutions Announce Partnership To Offer Expedited COVID-19 PCR Testing for Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
3BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5Deutsche Bank CEO evaluating help for Wirecard Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group