Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, June 2020





I srael's foreign exchange reserves at the end of June 2020 stood at $147,337 million, an increase of $4,824 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 36.7 percent of GDP (Figure 1).

The increase was the result of:

a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $1,445 million.

b. An absorption of short-term dollar credit totaling $2,300 million from the financial system.[1]

c. A revaluation[2]that increased the reserves by approximately $1,555 million.

In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:

a. Government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $462 million.

b. Private sector transfers of approximately $14 million.

Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)

Date Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program) Reserves at the IMF[3] Total Foreign Exchange Reserves June 2019 118,460 1,648 120,108 July 2019 118,309 1,685 119,994 August 2019 118,134d 1,678d 119,812 September 2019 117,797d 1,672 119,469d October 2019 119,671 1,690 121,361 November 2019 120,702 1,681 122,383 December 2019 124,253d 1,761d 126,014d January 2020 128,234d 1,744 129,978d February 2020 129,451d 1,725 131,176d March 2020 124,231d 1,710 125,941d April 2020 131,755d 1,792 133,547d May 2020 140,650 1,863 142,513 June 2020 145,499 1,838 147,337



[1]Within the framework of the swap transactions program that the Bank announced on March 16, 2020 and March 18, 2020. bIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency. c This column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF. d Updated after the original date of publication.



