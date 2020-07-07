Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, June 2020

Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of June 2020 stood at $147,337 million, an increase of $4,824 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 36.7 percent of GDP (Figure 1).
The increase was the result of:
a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $1,445 million.
b. An absorption of short-term dollar credit totaling $2,300 million from the financial system.[1]
c. A revaluation[2]that increased the reserves by approximately $1,555 million.
In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:
a. Government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $462 million.
b. Private sector transfers of approximately $14 million.
Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)
|
Date
|
Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)
|
Reserves at the IMF[3]
|
Total Foreign Exchange Reserves
|
June 2019
|
118,460
|
1,648
|
120,108
|
July 2019
|
118,309
|
1,685
|
119,994
|
August 2019
|
118,134d
|
1,678d
|
119,812
|
September 2019
|
117,797d
|
1,672
|
119,469d
|
October 2019
|
119,671
|
1,690
|
121,361
|
November 2019
|
120,702
|
1,681
|
122,383
|
December 2019
|
124,253d
|
1,761d
|
126,014d
|
January 2020
|
128,234d
|
1,744
|
129,978d
|
February 2020
|
129,451d
|
1,725
|
131,176d
|
March 2020
|
124,231d
|
1,710
|
125,941d
|
April 2020
|
131,755d
|
1,792
|
133,547d
|
May 2020
|
140,650
|
1,863
|
142,513
|
June 2020
|
145,499
|
1,838
|
147,337
[1]Within the framework of the swap transactions program that the Bank announced on March 16, 2020 and March 18, 2020.
bIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.
c This column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.
d Updated after the original date of publication.
