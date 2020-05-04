Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, April 2020

Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In April 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 78.8 billion to kr. 450.9 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 1.5 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 80.3 billion, cf. table 1.

In April, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion April 2020 January 2020 - April 2020 Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 -77.7 Other** -1.5 -1.5 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -1.5 -79.2 The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 80.3 88.9 Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 78.8 9.7

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In April, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. 60.6 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -13.5 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank increased by kr. 36.4 billion in April, to an outstanding amount of kr. 135.7 billion. In April, transactions by the central government increased the net position by kr. 39.9 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion April 2020 January 2020 - April 2020 The central government's net financing 60.6 -13.5 Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 5.3 18.0 Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing -1.3 11.2 Other** 0.1 0.4 The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 64.7 16.1 The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 24.8 31.0 The central government's liquidity impact 39.9 -14.8 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -1.5 -79.2 Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.6 0.8 Other factors**** -2.6 -1.6 Change in net position 36.4 -94.8

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0,05 pct. p.a. and since 20 March 2020 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,60 pct. p.a.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 30 APRIL 2020

Assets 2020 2020 1000 kr. 30/04 31/03 Stock of gold 21,672,570 21,672,570 Foreign assets 408,979,410 333,596,475 Claims on the International Monetary Fund 21,358,819 18,522,227 Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 27,054 31,843 Monetary-policy lending 21,350,000 86,402,000 Other lending 37,665,551 20,721,448 - Banks'1) 37,665,551 20,721,448 - Miscellaneous loans - - Domestic bonds 32,924,134 32,310,868 Financial fixed assets, etc. 192,308 192,308 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 683,596 682,772 Other assets 951,934 1,047,045 545,805,376 515,179,556

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits. In addition, the item includes balances with Danish banks in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The claim amounts to kr. 36.4 billion.

Liabilities 2020 2020 1000 kr. 30/04 31/03 Banknotes 64,354,851 62,945,072 Coins 6,106,578 6,086,549 Monetary-policy deposits 157,097,420 185,727,003 - Current accounts 31,399,420 31,272,003 - Certificates of deposit 125,698,000 154,455,000 Other deposits 48,712,380 30,715,971 - Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 27,054 31,843 - Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 3,625,313 3,395,181 - Miscellaneous deposits 2) 45,060,013 27,288,947 Central government 174,354,948 133,923,522 Foreign liabilities 1,114,700 1,731,697 Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 14,137,490 14,137,490 Other liabilities 141,541 126,784 Capital and reserves 79,785,468 79,785,468 545,805,376 515,179,556

2) The balance sheet item includes balances in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The deposits amount to kr. 36.4 billion

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.

Correction of Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, March 2020

The Balance Sheet for March 2020 has been corrected. Consequently, the correct figures are:

Other assets: kr. 1,047,045 thousand

Other liabilities: kr. 126,784 thousand

Balance sheet total: kr. 515,179,556 thousand