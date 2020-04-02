Log in
Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, March 2020

04/02/2020 | 01:28pm EDT
Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, March 2020
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Press releases from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Press Releases
Year 2020
Published 2 April 2020
​In March 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve decreased by kr. 56.9 billion to kr. 372.1 billion.
Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In March 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve decreased by kr. 56.9 billion to kr. 372.1 billion. The decrease reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 65.6 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 8.7 billion, cf. table 1.

In March, Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to kr. 64.7 billion.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion March 2020 January 2020 - March 2020
Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net -64.7 -77.7
Other** -0.9 0.0
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -65.6 -77.7
The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 8.7 8.5
Change in the foreign-exchange reserve -56.9 -69.2

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In March, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. -26.2 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -74.1 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank decreased by kr. 76.6 billion in March, to an outstanding amount of kr. 99.3 billion. In March, Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases decreased the net position by kr. 65.6 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion March 2020 January 2020 - March 2020
The central government's net financing -26.2 -74.1
Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 2.5 12.7
Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 0.9 12.5
Other** 0.1 0.3
The central government's gross domestic financing requirement -22.8 -48.6
The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** -12.5 6.2
The central government's liquidity impact -10.3 -54.8
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -65.6 -77.7
Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.0 0.2
Other factors**** -0.8 1.0
Change in net position -76.6 -131.2

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0,05 pct. p.a. and since 20 March 2020 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,60 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advicer Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 MARCH 2020

Assets 2020 2020
1000 kr. 31/03 29/02
Stock of gold 21,672,570 21,672,570
Foreign assets 333,596,475 390,808,838
Claims on the International Monetary Fund 18,522,227 18,458,274
Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 31,843 49,544
Monetary-policy lending 86,402,000 -
Other lending 20,721,448 1,738,246
- Banks'1) 20,721,448 1,738,246
- Miscellaneous loans - -
Domestic bonds 32,310,868 32,310,868
Financial fixed assets, etc. 192,308 192,308
Tangible and intangible fixed assets 682,772 684,878
Other assets 486,351 445,141
514,618,862 466,360,667

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits. In addition, the item includes balances with Danish banks in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The claim amounts to kr. 19.6 billion.

Liabilities 2020 2020
1000 kr. 31/03 29/02
Banknotes 62,945,072 62,903,820
Coins 6,086,549 6,110,314
Monetary-policy deposits 185,727,003 175,925,470
- Current accounts 31,272,003 31,343,470
- Certificates of deposit 154,455,000 144,582,000
Other deposits 30,715,971 11,035,717
- Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 31,843 49,544
- Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 3,395,181 3,186,065
- Miscellaneous deposits 2) 27,288,947 7,800,108
Central government 133,923,522 114,910,469
Foreign liabilities 1,731,697 1,972,941
Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 14,137,490 14,137,490
Other liabilities 433,910 5,675,237
Capital and reserves 79,785,468 73,689,209
515,486,682 466,360,667

2) The balance sheet item includes balances in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The deposits amount to kr. 19.6 billion

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 17:27:28 UTC
