Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:21am EDT
Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, May 2020
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Press releases from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Press Releases
Year 2020
Published 3 June 2020
​In May 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 4.9 billion to kr. 455.8 billion.
Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In May 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 4.9 billion to kr. 455.8 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 2.8 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 7.7 billion, cf. table 1.

In May, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion May 2020 January 2020 - May 2020
Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 -77.7
Other** -2.8 -4.3
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -2.8 -82.0
The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 7.7 96.6
Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 4.9 14.5

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In May, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. 43.9 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. 30.4 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank increased by kr. 0.9 billion in May, to an outstanding amount of kr. 136.7 billion. In May, the central government's liquidity impact increased the net position by kr. 4.9 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion May 2020 January 2020 - May 2020
The central government's net financing 43.9 30.4
Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 4.4 22.4
Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 0.2 11.4
Other** 0.0 0.5
The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 48.6 64.7
The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 43.6 74.6
The central government's liquidity impact 4.9 -9.9
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -2.8 -82.0
Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.1 0.9
Other factors**** -1.3 -2.9
Change in net position 0.9 -93.9

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0,05 pct. p.a. and since 20 March 2020 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,60 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advicer Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 MAY 2020

Assets 2020 2020
1000 kr. 31/05 30/04
Stock of gold 21,672,570 21,672,570
Foreign assets 412,938,426 408,979,410
Claims on the International Monetary Fund 22,913,370 21,358,819
Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 25,593 27,054
Monetary-policy lending 14,150,000 21,350,000
Other lending 30,991,960 37,665,551
- Banks'1) 30,991,960 37,665,551
- Miscellaneous loans 0 0
Domestic bonds 33,027,676 32,924,134
Financial fixed assets, etc. 192,308 192,308
Tangible and intangible fixed assets 684,936 683,596
Other assets 1,127,755 951,934
537,724,594 545,805,376

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits. In addition, the item includes balances with Danish banks in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The claim amounts to kr. 29.5 billion.

Liabilities 2020 2020
1000 kr. 31/05 30/04
Banknotes 65,923,090 64,354,851
Coins 6,151,355 6,106,578
Monetary-policy deposits 150,812,408 157,097,420
- Current accounts 31,339,408 31,399,420
- Certificates of deposit 119,473,000 125,698,000
Other deposits 41,778,542 48,712,380
- Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 25,593 27,054
- Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 3,455,793 3,625,313
- Miscellaneous deposits 2) 38,297,156 45,060,013
Central government 177,166,470 174,354,948
Foreign liabilities 1,761,237 1,114,700
Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 14,137,490 14,137,490
Other liabilities 208,534 141,541
Capital and reserves 79,785,468 79,785,468
537,724,594 545,805,376

2) The balance sheet item includes balances in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The deposits amount to kr. 29.5 billion

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 15:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aDeutsche Bank faces action from NY regulators over Epstein ties - sources
RE
11:27aOPEC+ keen to keep U.S. shale in check as oil prices rally
RE
11:23aFiat to test automatic switch to electric mode for its hybrid cars in Turin
RE
11:22aCanadian dollar posts 3-month high as BoC scales back crisis operations
RE
11:21aForeign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, May 2020
PU
11:21aSEVERSTAL : invests in 22.5% reduction of atmospheric emissions at CherMK
PU
11:18aFrance nears 1-billion-euro crisis fund for aero suppliers - sources
RE
11:16aREQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT : Building Maintenance (High Reach) Consultancy Services
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group