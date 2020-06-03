Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, May 2020

Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In May 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 4.9 billion to kr. 455.8 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 2.8 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 7.7 billion, cf. table 1.

In May, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion May 2020 January 2020 - May 2020 Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 -77.7 Other** -2.8 -4.3 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -2.8 -82.0 The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 7.7 96.6 Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 4.9 14.5

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In May, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. 43.9 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. 30.4 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank increased by kr. 0.9 billion in May, to an outstanding amount of kr. 136.7 billion. In May, the central government's liquidity impact increased the net position by kr. 4.9 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion May 2020 January 2020 - May 2020 The central government's net financing 43.9 30.4 Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 4.4 22.4 Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 0.2 11.4 Other** 0.0 0.5 The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 48.6 64.7 The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 43.6 74.6 The central government's liquidity impact 4.9 -9.9 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -2.8 -82.0 Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.1 0.9 Other factors**** -1.3 -2.9 Change in net position 0.9 -93.9

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0,05 pct. p.a. and since 20 March 2020 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,60 pct. p.a.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 MAY 2020

Assets 2020 2020 1000 kr. 31/05 30/04 Stock of gold 21,672,570 21,672,570 Foreign assets 412,938,426 408,979,410 Claims on the International Monetary Fund 22,913,370 21,358,819 Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 25,593 27,054 Monetary-policy lending 14,150,000 21,350,000 Other lending 30,991,960 37,665,551 - Banks'1) 30,991,960 37,665,551 - Miscellaneous loans 0 0 Domestic bonds 33,027,676 32,924,134 Financial fixed assets, etc. 192,308 192,308 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 684,936 683,596 Other assets 1,127,755 951,934 537,724,594 545,805,376

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits. In addition, the item includes balances with Danish banks in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The claim amounts to kr. 29.5 billion.

Liabilities 2020 2020 1000 kr. 31/05 30/04 Banknotes 65,923,090 64,354,851 Coins 6,151,355 6,106,578 Monetary-policy deposits 150,812,408 157,097,420 - Current accounts 31,339,408 31,399,420 - Certificates of deposit 119,473,000 125,698,000 Other deposits 41,778,542 48,712,380 - Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 25,593 27,054 - Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 3,455,793 3,625,313 - Miscellaneous deposits 2) 38,297,156 45,060,013 Central government 177,166,470 174,354,948 Foreign liabilities 1,761,237 1,114,700 Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 14,137,490 14,137,490 Other liabilities 208,534 141,541 Capital and reserves 79,785,468 79,785,468 537,724,594 545,805,376

2) The balance sheet item includes balances in connection with swap agreements with central banks. The deposits amount to kr. 29.5 billion

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.