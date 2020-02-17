Foreign Minister Reinsalu: the European Union sent a strong signal on finding a solution in Libya

At today's meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, the foreign ministers of the European Union decided to create a new military operation on the Mediterranean, which would help UN implement the arms embargo in Libya. The new operation is set to replace Operation Sophia, and the meeting emphasised the need to avoid such migration-related issues as those that emerged during the previous operation.

According to Foreign Minister Reinsalu, it is a response to the worrying news that despite the promises of the Berlin conference, hostilities and external interference in Libya have not completely ceased. 'Events in Libya have a direct impact on the security of Europe, which is why our leading role is crucial here. Today's decision does send this signal. It is vital to reach a lasting ceasefire and move on with the political process, led by the UN Special Representative Salamé,' the minister said.

Reinsalu recognised the positive developments of recent weeks regarding Libya. Only last week, Estonia voted for a UN Security Council resolution that called on the parties of the Libyan conflict to agree on a ceasefire.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said finding a sustainable solution in Europe's neighbourhood was essential. It is related to ensuring security in the Sahel region where Estonia has an increased presence.

The European Union foreign ministers also continued discussions on the new Africa strategy of the European Union. According to the Estonian foreign minister, the strategy should include the principle of ensuring control over migration instead of encouraging migration. Another important area is digital cooperation, which, through economic recovery, would assist in increasing stability and reducing migration. The strategy is set to be completed this spring.

