Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Foreign Office of Federal Republic of Germany : 27.08.2019 Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:31am EDT

In recent years, we have observed a trend towards increasing isolationism and nationalism in the business sector around the world. Governments want to protect their producers by introducing tariffs and trade barriers. However, in most cases this leads to counter-reactions and ultimately to a spiral of tariffs and counter-tariffs. What Foreign Minister Maas has emphasised time and again should be clear to everyone:

Short-term successes cannot hide the fact that there are no winners in a trade war!

Free trade with fair rules is indispensable for a country such as Germany with its strong export sector. This is why Germany is committed to countering protectionism and promoting free world trade. At the same time, the Federal Government is supporting German companies abroad. Promoting foreign trade and investment is one of the Foreign Service's main tasks.

Foreign trade and investment promotion by the Federal Foreign Office

The most important task of the missions abroad is to represent German interests in the host country. Together with the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad and Germany Trade and Invest, the German missions abroad therefore support the interests of the German business community. The Embassies and consulates general advise German companies, help them to establish contacts, for example with government agencies, and generally advocate improved market access conditions.

In particular, the Federal Government is committed to promoting sustainability and human rights. With the National Action Plan for Business and Human Rights, the Federal Government has declared its objective to improve human rights protection along the global supply and value chains.

Promoting German economic interests is a priority of the missions abroad. All missions abroad have staff members who are responsible for economic affairs. Many embassies have staff seconded from other federal ministries who can bring their knowledge to bear in fields such as the economy, agriculture, science, development cooperation, finance, and social affairs.

There is a close dialogue between German companies and the Federal Foreign Office to this end. Companies can direct their questions to the headquarters of the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin as well as directly to one of our numerous missions abroad worldwide. The Business Forum at the Ambassadors Conference is held annually at the Federal Foreign Office with a view to intensifying this exchange.

Shaping multilateralism: business as a partner in Europe and around the world

Once again, over 1000 business representatives have accepted an invitation this year to attend the Business Forum of the Ambassadors Conference at the Federal Foreign Office on 27 August. Major companies, SMEs, start-ups and associations will hold discussions with the 227 heads of Germany's missions abroad at the Forum.

Foreign Minister Maas had the following to say about this:

We need companies, associations and all levels of our society in order to defend our values together.

This sentiment is also reflected by this year's motto 'Shaping multilateralism - business as a partner in Europe and the world'. Pressing political challenges will be addressed in country panels and forums with this motto in mind: how should we deal with trade conflicts? How can we safeguard German and European sovereignty in industrial policy? What about Germany and the digital transformation? How can we guarantee climate protection, sustainability and human rights?

Disclaimer

Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:30:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:51aCLARION UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA : Welcome Message from Dr. Dale
PU
09:50aPhilip Morris in talks to merge with Altria
RE
09:49aUK spending review brought forward to early September - Treasury
RE
09:41aTSX rises on trade deal hopes; BMO down on profit miss
RE
09:41aMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : U.S.-Japan Deal “in Principle” Holds Promise for Motor Vehicle Parts Suppliers
PU
09:39aAsked about negative rates, de Guindos says ECB must act with determination
RE
09:36aWall Street opens higher, trade hopes build
RE
09:35aTRUDEAU'S LIBERALS TO TARGET WIRELESS BILLS IN CANADA OCTOBER ELECTION : sources
RE
09:34aDolce & Gabbana sees sales slowdown in China after ad backlash
RE
09:31aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers Fed Up with Broken Promises
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group