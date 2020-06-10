Foreign Trade Indices

The overall export unit value index decreased by 3.8%

The overall export volume index decreased by 39.3%

As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall export unit value index decreased by 3.8% in April. In the same month, compared to April 2019, while the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 3.4%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 3.0%, 67.4% and 0.9%, respectively.The overall export volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 39.3% in April. Compared with April 2019, while the index for fuels increased by 2.0%, the index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels) and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 1.3%, 7.5% and 46.4%, respectively.

The overall import unit value index decreased by 12.4%

As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall import unit value index decreased by 12.4% in April. While the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.0%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 9.5%, 48.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

The overall import volume index decreased by 18.7%

In April, the overall import volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 18.7%. The index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 4.2%, 3.9%, 26.4% and 18.1%, respectively.

The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index decreased by 23.3%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index which was 134.1 in March 2020, decreased by 23.3%, to 102.8 in April 2020. The calendar adjusted export volume index which was 161.5 in April 2019, decreased by 39.3%, to 98.0 in April 2020.

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index decreased by 17.6%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index which was 124.3 in March 2020, decreased by 17.6%, to 102.3 in April 2020. The calendar adjusted import volume index which was 121.9 in April 2019, decreased by 19.0%, to 98.7 in April 2020.

Terms of trade was 110.3 in April 2020

Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index, then multiplying the result by 100. While terms of trade was 100.5 in April 2019, it increased by 9.8 points to 110.3 in April 2020.

The next release on this subject will be on July 10, 2020.

