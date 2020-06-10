Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foreign Trade Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:18am EDT
The overall export unit value index decreased by 3.8%
As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall export unit value index decreased by 3.8% in April. In the same month, compared to April 2019, while the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 3.4%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 3.0%, 67.4% and 0.9%, respectively.
The overall export volume index decreased by 39.3%The overall export volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 39.3% in April. Compared with April 2019, while the index for fuels increased by 2.0%, the index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels) and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 1.3%, 7.5% and 46.4%, respectively.
Export unit value and volume indices, April 2020
[2010=100]

The overall import unit value index decreased by 12.4%
As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall import unit value index decreased by 12.4% in April. While the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.0%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 9.5%, 48.2% and 5.4%, respectively.
The overall import volume index decreased by 18.7%
In April, the overall import volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 18.7%. The index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 4.2%, 3.9%, 26.4% and 18.1%, respectively.

Import unit value and volume indices, April 2020
[2010=100]

Foreign trade indices, April 2020
[2010=100]

The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index decreased by 23.3%
The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index which was 134.1 in March 2020, decreased by 23.3%, to 102.8 in April 2020. The calendar adjusted export volume index which was 161.5 in April 2019, decreased by 39.3%, to 98.0 in April 2020.
The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index decreased by 17.6%
The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index which was 124.3 in March 2020, decreased by 17.6%, to 102.3 in April 2020. The calendar adjusted import volume index which was 121.9 in April 2019, decreased by 19.0%, to 98.7 in April 2020.
Calendar and seasonally adjusted foreign trade volume indices, April 2020
[2010=100]

Terms of trade was 110.3 in April 2020
Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index, then multiplying the result by 100. While terms of trade was 100.5 in April 2019, it increased by 9.8 points to 110.3 in April 2020.
Terms of trade, April 2020
[2010=100]

The next release on this subject will be on July 10, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aENGIE EPS : Mixed General Meeting to Be Held on 1 July 2020 Without the Physical Presence of Its Shareholders
BU
04:54aJapan's AnGes speeds towards 2021 rollout in coronavirus 'vaccine war'
RE
04:54aAXOLOT PUBL : US patent approval for Axolot Solutions
AQ
04:53aA record monthly drop in the value of industrial production in April 2020
PU
04:53aMuch lower self-sufficiency rate in fruits in 2019
PU
04:50aFINNAIR OYJ : seeks 500 million euros from shareholders to cope with crisis
RE
04:49aATTANA : selected as one of seven companies listed at the Nordic Growth Market to present at the NMG "The Break Of A New Dawn" on Wednesday June 17
AQ
04:48aTAPESTRY : Fortune 500 CEO to Speak at Africa.com Webinar
AQ
04:48aDELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Shareholders Approve NT$5.0 Cash Dividend
PU
04:45aBILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Ba..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group