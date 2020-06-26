Foreign trade 2019 (final results): increase in imports (+1.1%) and exports (+2.3%)

Press release: 12.265-105/20

Vienna,2020-06-26 - In 2019, total imports amounted to €157.82 bn and total exports added up to €153.50 bn, according to final resultsby Statistics Austria. Compared to the previous year, Austrian imports increased by 1.1% and Austrian exports rose by 2.3%. The global foreign trade balance showed a deficit of €4.32 bn. Working-day adjusted, the rates of increase were 0.8% for imports and 1.9% for exports.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS.Atlas.