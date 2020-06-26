Foreign trade 2019 (final results): increase in imports (+1.1%) and exports (+2.3%)

Press release: 12.265-105/20
Vienna,2020-06-26 - In 2019, total imports amounted to €157.82 bn and total exports added up to €153.50 bn, according to final resultsby Statistics Austria. Compared to the previous year, Austrian imports increased by 1.1% and Austrian exports rose by 2.3%. The global foreign trade balance showed a deficit of €4.32 bn. Working-day adjusted, the rates of increase were 0.8% for imports and 1.9% for exports.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS.Atlas.
Disclaimer
Statistik Austria published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 07:08:07 UTC