Foreign trade January to April 2019: increase in imports (+5.4%) and exports (+4.6%)

07/09/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Press release: 12.058-124/19

Vienna,2019-07-09 - In the period January to April 2019, total imports amounted to €53.82 bn and total exports added up to €52.04 bn, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Austrian imports increased by 5.4% and Austrian exports also rose by 4.6%. The global foreign trade balance showed a deficit of €1.77 bn. Working-day adjusted, the rates of increase were 5.2% for imports and 4.6% for exports.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2018 are available in the ITGS.Atlas, the interactive tree maps on imports as well as exports and a bar diagram.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:17:06 UTC
