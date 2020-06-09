Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foreign trade January to March 2020: decrease in imports (-6.8%) and exports (-5.0%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Press release: 12.257-097/20

Vienna,2020-06-09 - In the period January to March 2020, total imports amounted to €37.81 bn and total exports added up to €37.23 bn, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, imports decreased by 6.8%, exports by 5.0%. The global foreign trade balance showed a deficit of €0.58 bn. Working-day adjusted, the rates of decrease were 6.6% for imports and 5.5% for exports. A general flattening of exports as well as imports was already observed in the months January and February 2020, i.e. before the Corona shutdown in Austria came into effect in mid-March 2020.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS.Atlas, the interactive tree maps on imports as well as exports and a bar diagram.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 07:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:04aSERVICENOW : Sectigo Releases New Digital Certificate App for ServiceNow
AQ
04:03aDAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL : South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical says anti-parasitic drug effective against coronavirus in animal tests
RE
04:03aTOMY : Notice Concerning Differences Between Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and the Previous Fiscal Year
PU
04:03aTCM GROUP A/S : Notice Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
04:03aFORTUM OYJ : and Uniper Sweden sign an agreement on a dismantling project at Oskarshamn and Barsebäck nuclear power plants in Sweden
PU
04:03aMECHEL : Address to Shareholders
PU
04:03aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : and Boréas Announce Collaboration to Advance High-Definition Haptic Solutions
PU
04:01aBAT cuts profit, revenue forecasts as COVID-19 hits demand
RE
04:01aAF GRUPPEN : Building rental apartments in Malmö
AQ
04:01aZILLOW : Resumes Buying Homes in Six Additional Markets as Housing Market Continues Strong Recovery
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares extend gains as economic recovery hopes build
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : Hong Kong government to lead $5 billion rescue package for Cathay Pacific

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group