Foreign trade January to March 2020: decrease in imports (-6.8%) and exports (-5.0%)

Press release: 12.257-097/20

Vienna,2020-06-09 - In the period January to March 2020, total imports amounted to €37.81 bn and total exports added up to €37.23 bn, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, imports decreased by 6.8%, exports by 5.0%. The global foreign trade balance showed a deficit of €0.58 bn. Working-day adjusted, the rates of decrease were 6.6% for imports and 5.5% for exports. A general flattening of exports as well as imports was already observed in the months January and February 2020, i.e. before the Corona shutdown in Austria came into effect in mid-March 2020.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS.Atlas, the interactive tree maps on imports as well as exports and a bar diagram.