Foreign trade turnover of goods in total and by countries in January-March 2020

14.05.2020

Foreign trade turnover1 in the first quarter this year according to exports at current prices amounted to PLN 254.9 bn, while imports amounted to PLN 251.4 bn. The positive balance reached the level of PLN 3.5 bn, while in the same period of 2019 year amounted to PLN 1.0 bn. In comparison to the corresponding period of the 2019, exports increased by 0.6%, and imports decreased by 0.4%.

Despite a number of restrictions related to COVID-19 introduced in the second half of March this year, they did not have a significant impact on the statistics of foreign trade in goods. The borders for the flow of goods have been and are open. The data for March, a decrease in turnover of foreign trade in goods statistics, ie. in the export of 5.6%, and the import of 2.5% compared to March last year.

The dynamics with main trade partner of Poland - Germany, in March in export and import decreased compared to March last year, amounted to 97.8% and 93.0%.

Note. Due to the rounding of data, in some cases sums of components may slightly differ from the amount given in the item 'total'.

1 Collection of data on foreign trade turnover is open. Data published formerly is updated according to new customs documentation and INTRASTAT declarations.