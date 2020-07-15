Foreign trade turnover of goods in total and by countries in January-May 2020

15.07.2020

Foreign trade turnover1 in the January - May this year according to exports at current prices amounted to PLN 393.3 bn, while imports amounted to PLN 384.3 bn. The positive balance reached the level of PLN 9.0 bn, while in the same period of 2019 year amounted to minus PLN 0.2 bn. In comparison to the corresponding period of the 2019, both exports and imports decreased by 7.4% and 9.6% respectively.

The decrease in turnover in January - May this year was related as in the previous period, among others, with restrictions in Poland related to COVID-19.

In May data, a decrease in export turnover by 17.6% and in import by 25.0% compared to May last year was recorded. The SITC commodity section - transport machinery and equipment had a significant impact on the turnover, which the dynamics in May this year fell by 27.6% in exports and in imports by 32.1%.

The dynamics with main trade partner of Poland - Germany, in May both in export and import decreased compared to May last year, amounted to 85.2% and 69.5%.

1 Note. Due to the rounding of data, in some cases sums of components may slightly differ from the amount given in the item 'total'.

Collection of data on foreign trade turnover is open. Data published formerly is updated according to new customs documentation and INTRASTAT declarations.