OTTAWA--Foreigners acquired more Canadian securities in January, led by purchases of government debt securities, following a significant divestment in the previous month.
In the same one-month period, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities, focusing on U.S. shares.
Foreign investors bought a net 28.40 billion Canadian dollars ($21.28 billion) in Canadian securities in January, Statistics Canada said Monday. In the previous month, non-residents sold a revised net C$20.49 billion.
Canadians sold a net C$8.80 billion in foreign securities, after selling C$425 million from their portfolios in the previous month.
Overall, the transactions in January resulted in a record net inflow of funds of C$37.20 billion into Canada.
The monthly international securities transaction report offers a gauge on foreign market sentiment toward the Canadian economy, and Canadian investors' take on global prospects.
