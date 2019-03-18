By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Foreigners acquired more Canadian securities in January, led by purchases of government debt securities, following a significant divestment in the previous month.

In the same one-month period, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities, focusing on U.S. shares.

Foreign investors bought a net 28.40 billion Canadian dollars ($21.28 billion) in Canadian securities in January, Statistics Canada said Monday. In the previous month, non-residents sold a revised net C$20.49 billion.

Canadians sold a net C$8.80 billion in foreign securities, after selling C$425 million from their portfolios in the previous month.

Overall, the transactions in January resulted in a record net inflow of funds of C$37.20 billion into Canada.

The monthly international securities transaction report offers a gauge on foreign market sentiment toward the Canadian economy, and Canadian investors' take on global prospects.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

--

Kim Mackrael REPORTER, OTTAWA BUREAU M: +1 613 299 9209 O: +1 613 670 5747 E: kim.mackrael@wsj.com A: Suite 700, 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa, Ont. K1N 8S7

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-19 0910ET