Foreigners Bought C$4.76 Billion in Canadian Securities in September

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Foreign investors bought Canadian securities for a second straight month in September, with the purchases concentrated in corporate securities.

Foreigners acquired a net 4.76 billion Canadian dollars ($3.59 billion) in Canadian securities in September, Statistics Canada said Friday. In the previous month, non-residents bought a net C$4.62 billion in Canadian securities, revised down slightly from an earlier estimate.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors sold a net C$2.39 billion in foreign securities in September, led by a decline in U.S. securities holdings.

As a result, international transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds in the Canadian economy in September of C$7.16 billion.

