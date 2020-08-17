Foreigners buy U.S. Treasuries in June, after selling 3 straight months -data

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought U.S. Treasury
bonds and notes in June, after selling them for three straight
months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.
On a transaction basis, foreign inflows into the U.S.
Treasury market totaled $28.89 billion in May, compared with
outflows of $36.69 billion the previous month.
Data also showed Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder
of Treasuries during the month, with holdings rising to $1.261
trillion in June, from $1.260 trillion in May.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)