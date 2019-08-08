Foremost Companies : Announces the Grand Opening of Fieldcress, a New Neighborhood at Terramor and the First in Phase 2 of the Multigenerational Master-planned Community in Southern California's Temescal Valley

A grand opening celebration on August 10th will include the debut of three new model homes by Richmond American Homes

Foremost Companies has announced the grand opening of its first neighborhood in Phase 2 and second all-age neighborhood overall at Terramor, the award-winning master-planned community. Upon completion Terramor will include 1,443 single-family homes spanning 16 neighborhoods. Richmond American Homes will celebrate the grand opening of its new neighborhood Fieldcress on August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the grand opening, the public will have the chance to tour professionally decorated model homes and enjoy a barbeque lunch, a tidepool water experience, snow cone and crazy hairstyle booths, and other family-friendly activities.

“The opening of Fieldcress is not only a special opportunity for Southern California homebuyers in a high-demand market, it’s also a unique chance to take advantage of Richmond American Homes’ outstanding, multi-decade commitment to quality and personalization,” said Steve Cameron, president of Foremost Companies. “As the debut of Phase 2 of Terramor, the new neighborhood is a great way to carry over the very strong sales momentum from the first phase of this thriving master-planned community.”

Located adjacent to Terramor Commons Park and the community garden, Fieldcress will offer a total of 93 two-story residences ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,000 square feet with up to six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Homebuyers can choose from three open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, covered patios, 2 to 3-car garages and many other impressive options. Prices start from the low $500,000s.

“Fieldcress at Terramor is a really exciting embodiment of what we believe in when building beautiful homes,” said Greg Shaia, division president at Richmond American Homes in Riverside. “Homeowners will have a variety of choices, from thoughtfully designed features and customizable home packages to the luxurious master-planned community amenities, but the constant is quality.”

The Veranda, Terramor’s resident club that rivals a luxury resort, offers indoor and outdoor spaces for all ages. Fieldcress homeowners will enjoy event spaces for community gatherings and private parties; an outdoor pool with sundecks, restrooms, and a changing area; a toddler pool with beach entrance; barbecues and a fire pit; and outdoor seating areas for the whole family to gather and enjoy quality time together.

Offering walking and hiking opportunities for families of all ages, Terramor is interlaced with more than five miles of trails and paseos that connect to a broader trail system. The trails feature gorgeous, rolling terrain and picturesque views. Numerous other parks and outdoor amenities, including large and small dog parks, community garden, ball fields, basketball courts and tot lots, offer year-round recreation opportunities for all residents.

Four of the five neighborhoods in Phase 1 are still actively selling with options for both 55+ and all age residents. Del Webb’s Cortina and Ardena 55+ neighborhoods include 322 single-family homes with a variety of modern styles and floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,172 square feet. KB Home’s Caraway neighborhood consists of 170 homes offering families of all ages four floor plans ranging from 2,282 to 2,787 square feet with a unique array of features and amenities. Van Daele Homes’ 55+ neighborhood Oakton, which celebrated its grand opening in the spring, will deliver 83 single-story residences of approximately 2,485 to 3,207 square feet with three distinct floor plans and elegant Villa, Provence and Spanish architectural styles.

Exclusively for Terramor’s 55+ residents, The Terrace Club features a range of first-class amenities. At its center, a resort-style pool with surrounding cabanas encourages relaxation and socialization. An indoor pool, extensive fitness center, and tennis, bocce ball, and pickleball courts offer exercise year-round, while multipurpose rooms provide spaces for entertainment and socializing.

Terramor offers model home tours of all neighborhoods daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information about Terramor and Fieldcress, please visit https://www.terramor.com.

About Foremost Companies

Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality developments to homebuilders and commercial developers. The company and its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential lots across California. The company’s urban infill and redevelopment team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas with underutilized commercial properties. Foremost’s senior management team is experienced in master-planned communities and single-family detached and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

