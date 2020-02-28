Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foremost Income Fund Confirms Distribution for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:05pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Foremost Income Fund ("Foremost" or the "Fund") confirms distribution for 2019.

By way of a press release dated December 13, 2019 (the "press release"), Foremost Income Fund (the "Fund") announced its projection that there will be a distribution of $0.17 per trust unit in respect of the 2019 fiscal year.

The Fund undertook to confirm the foregoing in February 2020 upon final determination of the taxable income of the Fund.

This press release confirms that there will be a distribution in respect of the 2018 fiscal year per details below:

  • Income allocated per trust unit: $0.17

  • Cash distribution per trust unit: $0.17

  • Record date: December 31, 2019

  • Payment date: On or before March 31, 2020

This amounts to the allocation of the aggregate total income of the Fund in respect of 2019, of $3,019,488 and distribution of cash of the same amount.

On behalf of the Trustees
Foremost Income Fund

[signed: Bevan May]
Bevan May, Trustee

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. These statements include statements the Fund's intention to proceed with a Unitholders' meeting and information regarding the Trustees' views of the future prospects and tax treatment of the Fund and tax treatment of the Special Redemption, the Fund's expectations regarding the future availability of cash to meet redemption requests and the Trustee's expectations for redemption prices in December 2011 and January 2012. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, changes in laws and regulations, increased competition, fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange, and interest rates and stock market volatility.

For further Investor Relations information please contact:

Jackie Schenn, CA
Tel: (403) 295-5800 or toll free 1-800-661-9190 (Canada/US) - Fax: (403) 295-5832
E-mail: investorrelations@foremost.ca - Website: www.foremost.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52951


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:31pElectric Fans Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Premium Appliances to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:30pDIAGNOSTICS : SEC Filing (424B5)
PU
07:30pDENTSPLY SIRONA : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
07:30pBMW : The new BMW X5 M Competition and the new BMW X6 M Competition - Additional pictures and videos.
PU
07:25pUSDA Announces Disaster Relief for Sugarbeet Growers
PU
07:25pAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
07:22pUNITED AIRLINES : sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
RE
07:16pAutomotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Regulatory Standards With Respect to Image Sensor Quality to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:15pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Analyst Presentation - Full Financial Year 2019
PU
07:15pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on High Court Cases
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle
3SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
4CURASAN AG : CURASAN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading..
5I2 DEVELOPMENT S.A. : I2 DEVELOPMENT S A : 15/2020 - Conclusion of the contract for the purchase of real estat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group