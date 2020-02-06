Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forescout Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Forescout Technologies, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FSCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:09pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) to Advent International (“Advent”) for $33.00 per share in cash is fair to Forescout shareholders. On behalf of Forescout shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Forescout shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Forescout Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Forescout merger investigation concerns whether Forescout and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Forescout shareholders; (2) determine whether Advent is underpaying for Forescout; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Forescout shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Forescout shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/forescout-technologies-inc-merger-stock-advent-international or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pDIGIRAD CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pAurora, IL's Mayor Irvin hosted the grand opening of Simplify Healthcare's new office
BU
01:47pNotice of Public Hearing for Annual Texas Academic Performance Report
GL
01:47pGoogle to Triple Its Canadian Workforce
DJ
01:45pTOYOTA MOTOR : plans to make 100,000 pickups a year at new Mexican plant
RE
01:45pGLOBAL VIRUS NETWORK (GVN) : Convenes Discussions with International Top Experts to Combat Growing Novel Coronavirus Epidemic
PR
01:45pCBRE : Carttera and Google Sign a 400,000 sf Long-term Office Lease at 65 King East, Toronto
AQ
01:45pGOLO Mobile Inc. Announces Solid Key Performance Indicators for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
NE
01:43pU.S. trade panel opens patent probe into Google speakers after Sonos complaint
RE
01:43pSALESFORCE COM : 5 Ways Health Insurance Companies Can Delight Members
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
2OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
3DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
4ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group