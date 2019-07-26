Log in
Foresight : Makes Top 100 Best Companies List

07/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Foresight, a diversified construction management firm, was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For.

The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One-hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“Foresight strives to be a beacon in the industry as a place where people want to work, and grow personally and professionally,” said Juan Segarra, Foresight president and CEO. “A place on this list holds a lot of meaning because it proves we are living our mission to improve the lives of others, and I’m very proud of that.”

Foresight has 50 employees in three offices throughout Florida — Gainesville, Tampa and Jacksonville — and is showing rapid growth in all locations. In response to the company’s growth, Foresight recently expanded its corporate headquarters in Gainesville and relocated to a newly renovated 11,000 SF facility. Last year the firm celebrated its 10th anniversary.

"These best companies have figured it out!" said Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. "Providing their employees with an environment and culture that promotes growth both professionally and personally - all while delivering workplace benefits that lift employee morale and create loyalty... these best companies offer lessons we can all learn from."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, visit FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Foresight

Foresight provides construction services to government, institutional, healthcare and commercial clients throughout the Southeastern United States and Caribbean. Committed to simplifying the building experience, Foresight offers construction management, general contracting and design-build services across a wide range of projects that require the highest standards for operation. Foresight is headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., with additional offices in Jacksonville and Tampa. For more information, visit www.foresightcgi.com.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 250,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers business news, executives, key industry sectors, regional news and lifestyle. Enewsletters cover breaking news, movers and influencers, real estate, health care, education and small business. Floridatrend.com attracts over 100,000 unique viewers monthly.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, BestCompaniesGroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
